  4 mins read

Bitcoin, Binance Coin, Polkadot, and Avalanche Daily Price Analyses – 26 December Morning Forecast

Bitcoin

TL;DR Breakdown

  • The global crypto market has seen a positive trend as it added 0.20% in 24 hours.
  • The performance of Bitcoin shows that it has added 0.20% over the last day.
  • Binance Coin has remained bearish as it shed 0.66% over a day.
  • Polkadot and Avalanche are both bullish, as they added 1.49% and 1.08%, respectively.

The global crypto market has seen a positive trend as it continues to attract gains. The recent changes for Bitcoin show that it has been bullish, while Binance Coin has shown a negative trend. As the market continues to see a positive trend, there has been an improvement in the overall outlook. Though the market has seen fluctuations in value over the recent months, analysts have shown their confidence in the market. The resilience of the market, despite continuous lows, is a sign that it will regain value.

BitKeep crypto wallets have been hacked after thieves created an unofficial Android app. The company has said that the official Android and Apple apps have remained safe. PeckShield reported that about $8 million had been stolen so far using the fake app. The theft took place on the unofficial APK package downloads. The hackers installed malicious code in these packages, which resulted in the mentioned losses.

According to official sources, the hijacking took place on version 7.2.9 APK. If the users have been using it, it is not the official version and can affect the users’ funds. The company said in an official statement that the users should transfer the funds to the BitKeep Chrome plugin wallet as soon as possible. The company also asked the customers to download the official app and create a new wallet address.

Here is a brief overview of the current market situation analyzing the performance of Bitcoin, Binance Coin, and others.

BTC continues in gains

Bitcoin hashrate has recovered from lows after the big shutdown took place. According to recent updates, Bitcoin hashrate has returned to 241.29 EH/s after a temporary 38% fall. The fall was mainly the result of the shutdown of some facilities due to heavy snowfall and storms.

BTCUSDT 2022 12 26 18 00 59
Source: TradingView

The recent changes for Bitcoin show that it has continued to show a positive trend. The latest data shows that it has added 0.20% in a day. The seven-day data shows that Bitcoin has added 0.61%.

The price value of BTC is currently in the $16,865.06 range. The market cap value of this coin is estimated to be $324,545,919,508. The 24-hour trading volume of the same coin is about $12,755,954,389.

BNB still bearish

Binance CEO CZ has addressed the reasons behind the recent FUD. According to the CEO of the exchange, the FUD was primarily caused by external factors. While the exchange itself wasn’t involved in any issues, as per a statement from CZ.

BNBUSDT 2022 12 26 18 09 08
Source: TradingView

The performance of Binance Coin has exhibited a negative trend. The latest data shows that it has shed 0.66% over the last 24 hours. The seven-day data shows that it has shed 2.00%.

The price value of BNB is currently in the $243.24 range. The market cap value of this coin is estimated to be $38,909,546,727. The 24-hour trading volume of the same coin is about $321,246,125.

DOT moving steady

Polkadot has also been moving steadily as it has attracted gains. The latest data shows that it has added 1.49% in a day. In comparison, the seven-day data shows that it has shed 2.79%. The price value of DOT is currently in the $4.51 range.

DOTUSDT 2022 12 26 18 10 00
Source: TradingView

The market cap value of Polkadot is estimated to be $5,186,063,546. The 24-hour trading volume of this coin is about $108,364,102. The same amount in its native currency is about 24,019,035 DOT.

AVAX stays green

Avalanche has been in gains as the market remains favorable for it. The latest data shows that it has added 1.08% in a day. The weekly performance shows that it has shed 2.03%. The price value of AVAX is currently in the $11.75 range.

AVAXUSDT 2022 12 26 18 10 22
Source: TradingView

The market cap value of Avalanche is estimated to be $3,660,053,633. The 24-hour trading volume of this coin is about $109,825,622. The circulating supply of the same coin is about 311,579,206 AVAX.

Final Thoughts

The global crypto market has seen a continuation of the positive trend over recent hours. The performance of Bitcoin shows gains while Binance Coin has been in losses. As the market has continued in gains, there has been an addition of a considerable amount. The global market cap value has also improved as it is estimated to be $811.61 billion. 

Add Your Heading Text Here