TL;DR Breakdown The global crypto market continues to be bullish, adding 0.89% over the last 24 hours.

Bitcoin is still bullish, added 0.62% in 24 hours.

Binance Coin couldn’t continue the momentum, shed 0.10% in 24 hours.

Neo is still in the mood to add, gathers gains of 8.06%, while eCash added 0.48% in 24 hours.

The global crypto market remained bullish over the last 24 hours, but there are indications of a change in the coming hours. The change is predicted by the bearishness dominant in the case of some leading currencies like Ethereum, Binance Coin, and other altcoins. Their situation will decide if the market would be able to retain the gains it made, or it would shed them resulting from sell-offs.

The change in the market might have been affected by the decision that Binance might take to leave Ontario. There has been a dispute between the mentioned exchange and Ontario Securities Commission. The result of this dispute might be the exchange leaving Ontario, though there is no final news whether it would happen. The conflict started back in June 2021 and has continued since then, and the ultimate result is in the form of it leaving Ontario.

The donations to Ukrainians in the form of Bitcoin and altcoins continue as the war hasn’t ended yet. Zelenskyy has called for talks several times, but there has been no productive result. The recent one came on March 19 when he asked Russia for productive talks to ensure that the territorial integrity of both countries is not affected further. The result is yet to be seen if the talks would take place. The situation has equally affected the crypto market like other markets.

Here is a brief overview of the current market situation using currencies like Bitcoin, Binance Coin, and some altcoins.

BTC continues unabated

Bitcoin has continued gaining value without getting affected by market changes. Though it has lowered the value of gains, there has been no loss in the value witnessed. In contrast to other coins, Bitcoin has found the market favorable in recent hours.

The data for the last 24 hours shows that Bitcoin has gained 0.62% over the last 24 hours. While in comparison, the gains for the last seven days are about 7.12%. The graph for Bitcoin shows that it has continued to rise in value. The new gains have taken its further price high, currently in the $41,980.52 range.

The current market cap value of Bitcoin is estimated to be $796,920,027,931. While the 24-hour trading volume of Bitcoin is about $20,227,338,022. The same amount in the native currency of the Bitcoin blockchain is 481,960 BTC.

BNB digresses

In contrast to Bitcoin, Binance Coin has turned red due to ensuing losses in the market. It has seen a trend of sell-offs, which lowered its value. The data for the last 24 hours shows that Binance Coin shed 0.10% over the last 24 hours. The previous seven days were relatively better, which brought gains of 5.69%.

The changing situation has also affected Binance price, which is currently in the $397.26 range. If it stays stable and gains value later, there are chances that it might cross $400. The market cap value for Binance Coin is estimated to be $65,605,742,139.

The 24-hour trading volume of the Binance coin is about $1,537,846,862. The circulating supply of it remained 165,116,761 BNB.

NEO still aggressive

Neo token is one of the few tokens that have continued bullish despite the volatility in the market. The previous 24 hours brought gains of 8.06%, which is a significant addition. The last seven days show that it has gathered 12.82%.

The current price value for Neo is in the $22.92 range. While the market cap value for this coin is estimated to be $1,616,793,663. The 24-hour trading volume is about $187,133,161 for Neo.

The circulating supply of it remained 70,538,831 NEO.

XEC lowers gains

eCash was performing well recently, but the new changes have lowered it. The result of ongoing changes in its value was 0.48% gains over the last 24 hours. In comparison to the other day, these gains are much lower. If we look at the chart for this coin, it shows that the gains level has been higher for the last few days, but it lowered the last day.

The weekly gains for this coin are about 10.18%. The current price for this coin is $0.0000817. This coin’s current market cap value is estimated to be $1,553,051,738. The 24-hour trading volume of XEC is $33,038,394.

The circulating supply of this coin remained 19,009,173,423,313 XEC.

Final Thoughts

The global crypto market has taken yet another turn due to the volatility on the global level. The result of it was the changes in the gains which lowered further. The global market cap value hasn’t been affected yet, as it is currently about $1.89T. The depreciation in this value depends upon the bearishness, which, if soars, will result in lowering it. As Bitcoin is currently bullish, there are chances that the market won’t go into losses and will continue bullish.