Bitcoin, Binance Coin, Cosmos, and Ethereum Classic Daily Price Analyses – 22 November Morning Prediction

The global crypto market has seen no improvement in value over the last day. The performance of Bitcoin, Binance Coin, and others continues to show losses. As the market has remained recessive, there is a considerable decrease in its value. Both large-scale and individual investors are in trouble due to the declining market. There have been attempts to revive its value but to no avail. The investors are yet to see if the market will be able to retain its capital in the unfavorable situation.

Grand Theft Auto maker Rockstar games have banned NFTs on third-party servers. According to the recent update, developers can’t integrate cryptocurrencies or crypto assets into GTA servers. Minecraft creators, Mojang studios banned NFTs from its servers back in July. Australia-based MyMetaverse runs games on GTA 5, that integrates NFTs in the form of swords and cars.

The creator of GTA confirmed in a statement that they won’t allow third-party NFTs on their servers. The new rules are specifically aimed at role-play servers. These are fans created and extend beyond what players can do in the standard game. The company stressed that it still supports these servers but not the NFTs. The company also banned the misuse or importation of IP in the project.

Here is a brief overview of the current market situation analyzing the performance of Bitcoin, Binance Coin, and others.

BTC stuck at $15.7K

A Netherlands man has been arrested for allegedly laundering money with Bitcoin. The arrested person was using Bitcoin ATMs for this person. LEAs have issued a statement saying that the accused was released after questioning.

The recent changes for Bitcoin show that it hasn’t been able to recover from losses. The latest data shows that it has shed 1.62% over the last 24 hours. The weekly performance of Bitcoin shows that it has shed 6.11%.

The price value of BTC is currently in the $15,791.93 range. The market cap value of Bitcoin is estimated to be $303,428,546,228. The 24-hour trading volume of Bitcoin is about $32,848,805,229.

BNB continues to recede

Binance has become the top Bitcoin holder, surpassing Coinbase. The company has hit its new all-time holdings of Bitcoin in recent development. The exchange is also working on proof-of-reserves to ensure it remains safe from risks.

The performance of Binance Coin also shows a decline in value due to the bearish market. The latest data shows that it has shed 0.75% over the last 24 hours. The weekly performance of this coin shows that it has receded by 7.47%.

The price value of BNB is currently in the $256.15 range. The market cap value of this coin is estimated to be $40,977,169,773. The 24-hour trading volume of this coin is about $882,570,639.

ATOM lowers further

The value of Cosmos has continued to lower as it couldn’t regain momentum. The latest data shows that it has receded by 2.25% over the last day. The seven-day performance shows no better results as it shed 15.69%. The price value of ATOM is currently in the $8.85 range.

The market cap value of Cosmos is estimated to be $2,535,180,314. The 24-hour trading volume of this coin is about $138,958,195. The same amount in its native currency is about 15,650,008 ATOM.

ETC unable to regain value

The performance of Ethereum Classic shows that it has also remained at lows. The latest data shows that it has shed 0.42% over the last day. The seven-day data shows that it has shed 14.11%. The price value of ETC is currently in the $17.66 range.

The market cap value of Ethereum Classic is estimated to be $2,436,721,167. The 24-hour trading volume of this coin is about $244,457,486. The circulating supply of this coin is about 137,977,880 ETC.

Final Thoughts

The global crypto market has stayed in limbo due to unfavorable situations. The latest data shows that Bitcoin, Binance Coin, and others continue to recede in value. The recessive trend has affected the influx of capital to the market. The global market cap value also shows a decline as it is currently estimated to be $783.67 billion.