TL;DR Breakdown The global crypto market rejuvenates, adding 10.78% in 24 hours. Bitcoin impresses investors with comeback gains of 13.54% in 24 hours. Binance Coin didn’t stand behind in gains, adding 9.36% in the last 24 hours. Cardano and Polygon MATIC too turned bullish, adding 12.09% and 10.39%, respectively.

The market has recoiled after a long bearish period. The gains in the recovery phase are phenomenal as almost every currency in the top list has shown a significant improvement. The enhancement has raised hopes of increasing the market cap to the previous top levels. If it happens, there are chances that Bitcoin will also have its share in the form of regaining the previous highest value. The only thing that needs to be considered now is how long this bullishness will last. There is no lasting momentum in the crypto market; the continuous flow matters. Even if there are minor fluctuations, that won’t affect the progress. If there is a major negative fluctuation, it will affect the coin.

Crypto continues to play its role in global politics. The donations for Ukraine in cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum continue from different parts of the world. While on the other side, Binance has declined Ukraine’s request to block Russian wallets. It would have had lasting effects on the market if it had happened. There is news that Israel has confiscated 30 crypto wallets which they claim to have connections with Hamas.

Here is a brief overview of the market using some significant currencies like Bitcoin, Binance Coin, and other names.

BTC flies high

Bitcoin has astonished the investors with the latest gains. The gains of Bitcoin in a single day have made up for the losses that it suffered since the start of the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The geopolitical tensions had caused its losses of more than $9K. The results were evident in the form of decreasing value from reducing investments.

Now, the new gains might intrigue the investors to look forward to it. It has gained 13.54% in the last 24 hours. While in comparison, the data for the previous seven days shows a gain of 16.07%. Thus, in total, the performance of Bitcoin shows gains. If the value goes further high, there are chances that its threshold level will also go high.

The current price for Bitcoin is in the $43,262.17 range. It has recovered from $38K, which was further depreciating. Now, with the rise in investments, the market cap of Bitcoin has improved to $822,591,451,208. The 24-hour trading volume of bitcoin is estimated to be $36,780,693,915.

The weekly graph shows that Bitcoin has plunged higher in a couple of days after it stabilized itself.

BNB bullish, attempting to recover its losses

Binance Coin has also followed the track set by bitcoin. It has gained 9.36% in the last 24 hours, compared to the previous losses are much more. It continued to bearish for the last couple of days. The data for the previous seven days shows that it has gained 10.00% in total.

The current price for Binance coin has also improved, estimated to be $395.95. If the gains continue with this pace, it will soon cross $400. The market cap of the Binance coin is estimated to be $65,574,482,394. In comparison, the 24-hour trading volume is estimated to be $1,929,306,640.

Binance Coin hasn’t yet regained its position back from Tether. The continuous gains in its value will also translate into clenching the old place.

ADA is no different in gains

Cardano has also suffered losses in recent times due to continuing bearish trends in the market. The change had affected it, and it shed a significant amount. It has also begun to recover with the market resurgence. The data for the last 24 hours shows that it has gained 12.09%. In comparison, the data for the past seven days shows a gain of 12.79%.

The current price for this coin is about $0.9677. In comparison, the trading volume for the last 24 hours is $32,672,017,004. The market cap of Cardano has also improved as it has reached $1,880,179,589.

MATIC skyrocketing in a resurgent mood

Polygon has also improved in the bullish market. It has gained 10.39% in 24 hours, compared to 14.80% in the past seven days. The current price for it is in the $1.62 range. The ranking of this currency is 16th on the global list.

If we take a peek at its market cap, it is estimated to be $12,242,502,598. The 24-hour trading volume of it is about $1,279,894,426.

Final Thoughts

The market has finally taken the coursed needed for a long time. The increase in the value of different coins has taken the global market cap to $1.91T. Though recent times have witnessed resurgence taking market cap to this value, it couldn’t stay stable. If it happens differently this time, it will help the market regain the lost value. Even though it is going in a different pattern this time, the market is still affected by the geopolitical situation.