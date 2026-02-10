Bitcoin back under $70K, Ether drops to $1,900 as the Dow opens with 3rd ATH in a row

Holiday shoppers didn’t show up like they used to. Retail sales came in flat for December, missing the 0.4% gain economists were looking for.

That followed a 0.6% increase in November, and the slowdown was blamed on rough weather, tariffs, and persistent inflation.

Without autos, it was still flat, no growth at all, versus the 0.3% rise expected. Year-over-year, sales were up 2.4%, but that’s a drop from 3.3% in November.

Take out autos, and December’s annual growth was a bit better at 3.3%, but still not enough to keep pace with inflation. The CPI rose 2.7% in December, which means real spending fell.

The pain showed up across categories. Furniture and miscellaneous retailers fell 0.9%, clothing was down 0.7%, and electronics dropped 0.4%.

Even online shopping barely budged, up just 0.1%. The only real winner? Building materials and garden stores, which saw a 1.2% gain.

While high-income shoppers kept spending through most of 2025, lower-income households pulled back, and now the full-year trend is starting to reflect that. The Atlanta Fed’s GDP tracker was pointing to a 4.2% Q4 growth rate, but that could drop after this retail report.

The soft spending numbers land right before Wednesday’s January jobs report, where forecasts are already soft. Economists expect 55,000 new jobs, down from 50,000 in December, and some firms think the final number will be even weaker after revisions.