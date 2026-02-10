🔥 Trade with Pros on Discord → 21 Days Free (No Card)JOIN FREE

Bitcoin back under $70K, Ether drops to $1,900 as the Dow opens with 3rd ATH in a row

  • Bitcoin dropped below $70K again, sliding to $68,666 after a brief weekend bounce. Ether fell harder, down 8.8% at one point, hitting $1,902.

  • The Dow just hit another all-time high, rising 200 points, as investors keep rotating out of tech and into old-school names like Goldman Sachs and AmEx.

16:00Holiday spending fizzles as December retail sales stall

Holiday shoppers didn’t show up like they used to. Retail sales came in flat for December, missing the 0.4% gain economists were looking for.

That followed a 0.6% increase in November, and the slowdown was blamed on rough weather, tariffs, and persistent inflation.

Without autos, it was still flat, no growth at all, versus the 0.3% rise expected. Year-over-year, sales were up 2.4%, but that’s a drop from 3.3% in November.

Take out autos, and December’s annual growth was a bit better at 3.3%, but still not enough to keep pace with inflation. The CPI rose 2.7% in December, which means real spending fell.

The pain showed up across categories. Furniture and miscellaneous retailers fell 0.9%, clothing was down 0.7%, and electronics dropped 0.4%.

Even online shopping barely budged, up just 0.1%. The only real winner? Building materials and garden stores, which saw a 1.2% gain.

While high-income shoppers kept spending through most of 2025, lower-income households pulled back, and now the full-year trend is starting to reflect that. The Atlanta Fed’s GDP tracker was pointing to a 4.2% Q4 growth rate, but that could drop after this retail report.

The soft spending numbers land right before Wednesday’s January jobs report, where forecasts are already soft. Economists expect 55,000 new jobs, down from 50,000 in December, and some firms think the final number will be even weaker after revisions.

15:40Dow hits 3rd straight record as crypto bleeds out and retail sales disappoint

Stocks climbed on Tuesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average hitting a fresh all-time high after rising 200 points, or 0.4%.

That’s the third intraday record in a row for the 30-stock index, which broke above 50,000 last week for the first time ever. The rally was driven by financial names like Goldman Sachs and American Express, which kept their winning streaks going.

The S&P 500 slipped 0.1%, and the Nasdaq dropped 0.3%, showing clear rotation out of tech and into value. Wall Street is coming off two straight days of gains, but Tuesday’s session saw clear signs of traders getting more defensive ahead of economic data.

A new retail sales report showed that consumer spending was flat in December, missing expectations for a 0.4% monthly gain. That followed a 0.6% rise in November, raising fresh concerns about momentum heading into the new year.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin fell as much as 2.4% to $68,666 early Tuesday, staying below $70K after slipping under that level Monday. Ether dropped harder, sliding 6% to $1,994 before recovering slightly to around $2,014 by 6:25 a.m. New York time.

Since the sharp October crash, Ether has underperformed Bitcoin, and both are still bleeding outflows. Bitcoin ETFs have lost $7.9 billion, with $1.8 billion pulled just this year. Ether ETFs have seen $3.2 billion in outflows, including $462 million this year alone.

Derivatives data still shows bearish pressure on crypto. Bitcoin perpetual futures funding rates are stuck below zero, which means traders are still betting against a rebound.

Bitcoin dips below $70K, Ether sinks deeper, while the Dow hits another record and traders eye key economic data ahead.

