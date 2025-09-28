Bitcoin adoption among countries to enter 'suddenly' phase, Samson Mow says.

Bitcoin adoption among countries worldwide is expected to enter a new phase after moving past the initial skepticism, according to Jan3 founder Samson Mow. Mow spoke on the What Bitcoin Did podcast hosted by Danny Knowles, giving insight into these issues and others connected to the leading digital asset.

During the podcast, Mow noted that we are towards the tail end when it comes to BTC adoption among countries.

“I think we’re on the tail end of gradually, and we’re at the beginning phases of suddenly,” Mow said.

Discussing the potential for more countries to follow that path, Mow noted that these things happen very quickly. “It’s like literally gradually then suddenly,” he said. He also added, “I think it is simply a matter of time before we see a massive run-up, and we see a massive nation-state FOMO, you know, panic.”

Bitcoin adoption could skyrocket among countries soon

In his statement, Mow mentioned that while United States President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to establish the country’s Strategic BTC Reserves, the US has yet to begin buying the asset. However, he added that the country is moving forward with budget-neutral Bitcoin acquisition and the Bitcoin Act. This means that the country will only acquire Bitcoin using existing assets and forfeited assets.

This stance was backed by Alex Thorn, Galaxy Digital’s head of firmwide research, noting that there is a high likelihood that the United States government will form the highly anticipated Strategic Bitcoin Reserve by the end of the year.

“I still think there’s a strong chance the US government will announce this year that it has formed the strategic Bitcoin reserve (SBR) and is formally holding BTC as a strategic asset,” Thorn said in an X post.

While the United States still leads other governments in total BTC holdings, Mow previously mentioned that the country needs to start purchasing new Bitcoin this year. He mentioned that it would be ironic and unfortunate for the United States and the Trump administration, which took bold steps to push this forward, to be front-run by other countries that are inspired by their actions. “The risk is that the US is front-run by Pakistan,” he explained.

Analysts expect a big Bitcoin push in 2026

Mow also said he anticipates a big BTC push from the Latin American region, noting that it is one of the areas that he is most bullish on. Bitcoin adoption among countries has been one of the most discussed topics since the beginning of the year. In a research paper released by Fidelity Digital Assets in January, it mentioned that more countries, sovereign wealth funds, central banks, and government treasuries will look to establish strategic positions in Bitcoin.

Meanwhile, Mow has mentioned that in terms of price, BTC has failed to perform as many experts and analysts predicted that it would in 2025. He added that, going by what they said before the start of the year, we should have already had a bull run, noting that they predicted a massive run-up before the start of the year. “So I think this cycle, if you want to call it a cycle, is delayed; it might push into next year,” he said.

The same sentiment has been echoed by other analysts and experts over the last few months. In July, Matt Hougan, Bitwise chief investment officer, mentioned that he feels 2026 is a bullish year for BTC. “I broadly think we’re in for a good few years,” Hougan said.

BTC is trading around $109,300, down by 1.9% over the past month, according to data from CoinMarketCap. The comments come amid debates about Bitcoin’s four-year cycle now that ETFs and institutional demand are present.

