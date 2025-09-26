NEW DISCORD: Start Winning More Crypto Trades Today JOIN FREE

Track all markets on TradingView
BTCFOMC

Bitcoin at 4-week low shows signs of ‘exhaustion’ — Glassnode

2 mins read
819813
Bitcoin at 4-week low shows signs of ‘exhaustion’ — Glassnode.

Contents

1. Long-term holders turn to profit-taking
2. Stop-loss selling could take Bitcoin further into the red-zone
3. Volatile trading week sends US Dollar upwards
Share link:

In this post:

  • Bitcoin falls to a four-week low near $108,700 as long-term holders take profits and institutional demand fades, Glassnode says.
  • Analysts warn of further downside amid weak support levels, rising stop-loss risks, and nearly $1 billion in liquidations.
  • Realized Cap hits $1.06 trillion with record inflows, but cooling signals suggest market exhaustion despite optimism from some traders.

Bitcoin slipped to its lowest level in four weeks late Thursday, with Glassnode analysts citing profit-taking by long-term holders and fading institutional demand as reasons behind the king crypto’s devastating trading week.

The largest coin by market cap dropped under $109,000 just over a week after the US Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) cut its benchmark interest rate. The week-long fall took Bitcoin to prices below $109,000, levels not seen since September 4, according to data from TradingView. On Coinbase, Bitcoin traded at $108,700 in late Thursday. 

Although the asset has not yet revisited the $107,500 low recorded on September 1, Glassnode predicts its cooling phase is in the beginning. 

Long-term holders turn to profit-taking

According to the crypto market analytics firm, long-term bitcoin holders have realized around 3.4 million BTC in profits. At the same time, short-term investors are struggling to keep Bitcoin upwards of a critical cost basis near $110,000, and a sustained break below this threshold could accelerate losses.

Bitcoin at 4-week low shows signs of ‘exhaustion’ — Glassnode.
BTC Realized profit to loss ratio: Source: Glassnode.

Glassnode noted that long-term holder distribution surged around the FOMC decision, with 122,000 BTC being sold monthly. Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) net inflows collapsed from 2,600 BTC per day to almost zero on a seven-day average basis. 

The analysts said the combination of rising sell pressure and fading institutional demand created a vulnerable backdrop for bitcoin.

Glassnode researchers compared current conditions to the steady advance seen in 2015–2017, though they did not include a final surge phase that characterized that period. If $124,000 proves to be the global top, this cycle has so far lasted 1,030 days. That figure closely matches the roughly 1,060-day lengths of the previous two market cycles.

See also  BlackRock files to launch Bitcoin Premium Income ETF

Stop-loss selling could take Bitcoin further into the red-zone

Bitcoin sentiment all round the market seems mostly “gloomy,” as more analysis points to further downside risks. Markus Thielen, head of research at 10x Research, said the coin’s rebound from early September lows “quickly lost momentum.” 

At the time of this publication, BTC prices are hovering near those levels again, and according to Thielen, another spree of stop-loss selling is coming.

According to Glassnode’s data, the cumulative value of capital absorbed into bitcoin, known as “Realized Cap,” has risen in three distinct waves since November 2022 and now stands at $1.06 trillion.

Bitcoin at 4-week low shows signs of ‘exhaustion’ — Glassnode.
Bitcoin Realized Cap chart. Source: Glassnode.

Realized cap growth in previous cycles was recorded as $4.2 billion between 2011–2015, $85 billion between 2015–2018, and $383 billion between 2018–2022. The current cycle has seen $678 billion in net inflows, nearly 1.8 times the prior cycle.

Unlike earlier phases, where single prolonged waves dominated, this cycle has produced three separate multi-month surges. Each has coincided with heavy profit-taking, with more than 90% of moved coins sold at a profit. 

Per Glassnode’s insight, there is a pattern of cyclical peaks seen in a market stepping back from its third such extreme, which is raising the likelihood of a prolonged cooling phase.

Volatile trading week sends US Dollar upwards 

Bitcoin’s woes began on Monday when prices dropped from $115,500 to $112,000. Although the market recovered some ground mid-week, another selloff on Thursday drove BTC down to $108,600 on Bitstamp.

See also  Ukrainians bought nearly $1 billion worth of Bitcoin in a year

As expected, gold advocate and long-time bitcoin skeptic Peter Schiff jabbed the crypto community, saying the drop was the “start of a bear market.” 

Spot gold slipped 0.2% to $3,741.21 per ounce by early Friday in Asia, even as the metal remained up 1.6% for the week. US gold futures for December delivery were steady at $3,771.30. The dollar index hovered near a three-week high, making gold and other dollar-priced assets more expensive for foreign investors.

Get seen where it counts. Advertise in Cryptopolitan Research and reach crypto’s sharpest investors and builders.

Share link:

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Most read

Loading Most Read articles...

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

Editor's choice

Loading Editor's Choice articles...
SEARCH
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube Reddit

- The Crypto newsletter that keeps you ahead -

Markets move fast.

We move faster.

Subscribe to Cryptopolitan Daily and get timely, sharp, and relevant crypto insights straight to your inbox.

  • Breaking news & regulatory updates
  • Expert analysis on market trends
  • No hype, just facts that matter

Join now and
never miss a move.

Get in. Get the facts.
Get ahead.

Subscribe to CryptoPolitan