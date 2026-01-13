Bipartisan senators introduce bill shielding crypto developers from money transmitter rules

Two U.S. senators, a Republican and a Democrat, have introduced a new bill that will be helpful to those who write computer programs for cryptocurrencies. Senator Cynthia Lummis and Senator Ron Wyden stated that the law would clarify that software developers who do not control users’ funds should not be treated like banks or money transmitters.

Currently, some rules suggest that these developers must adhere to the same laws as banks, even though they only write the software that runs cryptocurrencies. Senator Wyden stated that requiring developers to adhere to these rules is “technologically illiterate” and could compromise Americans’ privacy and free speech.

The senators introduced the Blockchain Regulatory Certainty Act

The bill is simple, noting that if a developer never handles someone else’s money, they should not be classified as a money transmitter. Money transmitters are businesses that send or manage money on behalf of others, such as banks or payment companies. That is a key distinction because old rules were confusing, and developers feared they could accidentally run afoul of the law in an unexpected way.

The bill is intended to spur innovation by clarifying who should and should not be affected by money transmission laws, while protecting individuals’ financial interests. It’s bipartisan as well, with votes coming from Republican and Democratic senators. This means that legislators from different political parties concur: software developers need government assistance both on how to grow and extend technology.

This provision, part of a larger piece of legislation, could also be included because developers and users who manage their own finances should be protected. The organization said in a post on X that the BRCA needs to be included in market structure legislation and called on all Congressional leaders to join Senators Lummis and Wyden in insisting on clarity and protections for software developers building the financial future.

Bringing Clarity to Broader Crypto Regulations

The Blockchain Regulatory Certainty Act is part of a broader national push by Congress to regulate the cryptocurrency industry.

Senators Wyden and Lummis sit on the Senate Banking Committee, which is responsible for drafting a comprehensive bill that addresses various sectors of the cryptocurrency market.

This higher-level legislation should include the Blockchain Regulatory Certainty Act. The Senate Banking Committee was preparing to hold a hearing on the larger crypto bill, while the Senate Agriculture Committee’s session was pushed to later this month.

A litany of issues lawmakers are debating at present, from how to regulate stablecoins, which are cryptocurrencies engineered to maintain a steady value, to how to govern decentralized finance (DeFi) systems, where individuals can swap or lend money among themselves without traditional banks, to the prospect of conflicts of interest over President Trump and his family’s activities in cryptocurrency. The larger bill would establish definitive rules for the industry and promote a balance between innovation, safety, and fairness.

The Blockchain Regulatory Certainty Act would prevent developers who write only code, not code that manages funds, from being unfairly regulated. The bill is a significant step forward for society because cryptocurrency is growing so fast, and laws need to follow suit.

The concept of treating developers as banks could hinder innovation, potentially stalling the initial rollout of new tools. Transparent rules like those proposed in this bill are likely to protect developers, aid users, and facilitate the progress of the digital economy.

Senators hope the law will clarify exactly who is responsible for managing money, and who is only constructing the systems that enable cryptocurrencies to operate.

