Stablecoin usage on Revolut is growing exponentially

Stablecoin usage on Revolut has picked up and reached exponential growth rates. The expansion happens after a record year for stablecoin minting and usage.

Transaction volume for dollar-pegged assets through Revolut is growing at 156%, while the total value of payments is up by 38.5% over the past two years. After a slow start, the pace accelerated in 2025.

For Revolut, the share of stablecoins may expand from 0.315% to around 0.58%, based on analyst estimates. Revolut has been active in adopting new stablecoin rails, adding Polygon and Solana at the end of 2025.

Revolut added stablecoins in 2024 through RevolutX and Revolut Ramp in partnership with Metamask. The exact stablecoin growth for 2025 will be estimated in the coming months, after the data is collected.

Revolut monthly stablecoin volume expanded in 2025

In the past year, Revolut saw a rising trend in monthly stablecoin volumes. Starting at around $600M per month, by December the app reached a record of $1.2B in total transfers.

While this score remains lower compared to DeFi and exchange apps, Revolut is showing a steady growth rate.

Over time, the mix of stablecoins also became more diverse. Overall, Revolut reflects the general usage of Ethereum and TRON for stablecoin transfers, but has also expanded the influence of Avalanche and Solana.

Revolut also boosted stablecoin usage by introducing 1:1 exchange rates since November 2025. This means any user can move between USD and stablecoins with no losses or minor fluctuations against the $1 peg.

Revolut is mostly used for retail payments of $1 to $500, although bigger transfers are also happening.

Revolut continues stablecoin trend in 2026

Stablecoin transfers reached a total of over $10B in 2025, with over $15B as of January 2026. The strong upward trend remains, suggesting stablecoins may be a good fit for the fintech app.

One of the drivers for stablecoin expansion in the new year will be Polygon’s Open Money Stack. The chain’s team is directly targeting fintech services, including Stripe and Revolut. With the latest tech, Polygon positions itself as a utility network to include cheaper transactions and even on-chain yield.

Polygon aims to offer institutional-grade payments, mixing well with Revolut’s already official regulated status. The fintech app, which is already growing on the European market, has an advantage over other neobanks as a first mover with significant crypto exposure.

Revolut operates in a competitive environment, where a new wave of crypto-based fintech apps and neobanks may launch. Some of the new apps claim to offer no-KYC access, although this would disqualify them from some of the most developed markets.

