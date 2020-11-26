TL:DR Breakdown

Binance.US is now opened for crypto users in Alaska to trade digital currencies.

The US exchange quickly opening to all the US states as Binance plans to wind up support for American users

Binance.US, the United States division of the leading cryptocurrency exchange, recently announced that it has opened doors for digital currency users in Alaska. The exchange was only available in a few states when it launched due to local regulation. However, more states have been added so far, as it intends to serve all the 50 states in the country, including New York.

Meanwhile, the development today comes just a day after the parent exchange, Binance issued a warning for American traders to leave.

Binance.US opens for Alaskan

As Binance.US opens doors for Alaska, crypto investors and traders in the region are now supported to register with the exchange for buying and selling digital currencies. Following the latest support for Alaska, there are presently six states not supported for Binance.US account – Connecticut, Hawaii, Idaho, Louisiana, New York, Texas, Vermont, and Washington. The US exchange plans support all 50 states by 2021.

As recently as September 15, the exchange announced support for the 39th and 40th states after it launched regulated services for two states – Alabama and Georgia. Binance.US has been quickly launching support for the many states, as the parent exchange plans to wind up support for US users completely.

Binance ends support for US customers

On November 24, Binance issued emails to customers in the US, urging them to withdraw their crypto assets within a period of two weeks.

The exchange seemed more serious this time, as the American users have been avoiding the previous warnings. Most of the remaining US customers were probably using VPNs to access the platform, as the exchange warned that they were “trying to access Binance while having identified [themselves] as a US person.”