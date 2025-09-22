Binance's Giggle Academy receives GIGGLE token donations, warns it will sell in full.

Binance’s Giggle Academy received donations of GIGGLE tokens, a community-created asset launched unofficially. Changpeng ‘CZ’ Zhao, Binance’s co-founder, warned of selling pressure on the new token.

Binance’s Giggle Academy started receiving donations from the team of a new meme token, Giggle Fund (GIGGLE). The ticker was created unofficially, and was aimed as a charity tool for Binance’s educational platform.

The new token was created hours after Giggle Academy opened its donation feature. Binance’s co-founder Changpeng ‘CZ’ Zhao noted the project immediately received up to $1M in donations, though up to 90% of those donations came from the fees generated by the GIGGLE meme token.

Crazy that @GiggleAcademy received more than $1m donations in the first 12 hours of the feature being online. Way beyond my expectations. Lots of good people out there. Lots of good crypto people. 🙏 90% of the donations so far came from a meme coin. I still don’t get how a $5m… https://t.co/U8vBt3pT1X pic.twitter.com/FIsuGT4Q7R — CZ 🔶 BNB (@cz_binance) September 22, 2025

Giggle Academy has set up its donation page to receive only BNB, USDC, and USDT, and has warned it will not issue an official token.

However, Zhao admitted meme tokens did have utility, as the project would provide operating costs for the Giggle Academy platform. Zhao also did not explicitly mention the GIGGLE ticker, though the asset benefitted from the connection to Binance’s educational platform.

GIGGLE rallies to $26M market cap

The GIGGLE token upgraded the model of using memes for fundraising. Previously, some charity tokens were launched with the understanding that they would be sold for profit, as Cryptopolitan reported.

Instead of relying on direct donations, GIGGLE levies a relatively high trading tax, which goes toward charity. All token trades incur a relatively high 5% fee, which built up $900K in donations within hours. GIGGLE retained its levels at around $0.23, though selling happened during the initial pump.

As a result, GIGGLE has not faced significant selling pressure, and has retained a market cap above $26.1M. Soon after the mention by Zhao, the unofficial token expanded from an initial market cap of $5M.

GIGGLE still saw some profit-taking, though at a relatively small scale compared to other charities that ended in a rug pull. The top whale realized $227.7K.

Previously, tokens used for charity on either Ethereum or BNB Chain had different fates. Vitalik Buterin has been known to sell the tokens on the open market and donate the proceeds. Zhao has burned some of the tokens sent to his wallet for exposure.

GIGGLE remains a third-party meme

The GIGGLE ticker has not received direct endorsement or any plans of inclusion into Binance’s curated token ecosystem. For now, the project is a third-party meme, with potential related risks.

The token does not show significant clustering or sniping of the supply, though some whales were quick to trade GIGGLE on PancakeSwap for short-term profits. The asset has just 3,821 holders.

The Giggle Fund team seems to be engaged with the project, aiming to continue its activity and fund educational content. The fund also launched its own tracker, registering a total of $2.42M donated to Giggle Academy.

The Giggle Academy address holds all reported funds, including an additional long list of small-scale meme transfers for exposure, which are not key to the fundraising efforts.

