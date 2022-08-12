logo
Frame svg
  • 2 mins read

Binance seizes $450,000 deposited by the Curve hacker

Binance
TL;DR Breakdown
  • Binance seizes $450,000 stolen in Curve’s front-end hack.
  • Fixed Float, a Lightning Network-based exchange, has also frozen 112 ETH (200,000).

Changpeng Zhao, Binance CEO, claimed that his team had recovered a significant amount of the money taken by Curve’s front-end exploit on Tuesday.

Zhao provided a status report on Twitter and revealed that the centralized exchange has frozen $450,000 in stolen assets that the Curve hacker had transferred into the exchange. Zhao said that in order to help return them, the team is collaborating with law officials. Regarding the recovery of the funds, Curve has not yet made any comments.

“Binance recovered/froze $450k of the Curve’s stolen cash, To restore the money to the users, we are collaborating with law enforcement.”

Binance joins the move to seize stolen assets

This was the second time that money connected to the Curve exploit was seized. It was previously revealed that Fixed Float, a Lightning Network-based exchange, has also frozen 112 ETH (200,000), which had been deposited by the Curve exploiter in what was probably an attempt to launder the assets. As a result, the recovered amount has increased to almost $650,000.

On Tuesday, a Domain Name Service (DNS) spoof hacked the front end of Curve Finance. The attacker changed Curve’s DNS throughout the attack to route customers to another website that contained a malicious contract.

The hacker had the potential to steal money from the unaware users when they interacted with the contract. The majority of the assets that were stolen after the exploit was transferred by the hacker to Fixed Float and Binance, where they remained frozen.

Usually, hackers use Tornado Cash, a well-liked Ethereum mixer, to conceal all of the transactions of the stolen assets. However, in this Curve vulnerability, hackers attempted to restrict the use of Tornado Cash by sending only a limited amount of the stolen ETH there.

Tornado Cash has been in the public eye in recent days after the protocol and its related Ethereum addresses were sanctioned by the US Treasury. 

Cryptopolitan recently reported that The decentralized derivatives exchange dYdX admitted that the restriction had affected it after learning that some of its users had connected with Tornado Cash late on Wednesday. In retaliation, the project decided to restrict a few accounts.dYdX claimed in a blog post that it had “unbanned certain accounts,” though it did not disclose how many accounts were still forbidden.

Lacton Muriuki

Lacton Muriuki

Lacton is an experienced journalist specializing in blockchain-based technologies, including NFTs and cryptocurrency. He dabbles in daily crypto news rich with well-researched stats. He adds aesthetic appeal, adding a human face to technology.

Related News

Hot Stories

Binance seizes $450,000 deposited by the Curve hacker
12 August, 2022
2 mins read
Robinhood dragged to court over market manipulation
12 August, 2022
2 mins read
Are gaming NFTs dead?
12 August, 2022
2 mins read
Chainlink price analysis: LINK/USD value returns to $8.93 under bearish pressure
12 August, 2022
2 mins read
Solana price analysis: price levels increase to the $43 range as bulls maintain their lead
12 August, 2022
2 mins read

Follow Us

Industry News

Are gaming NFTs dead?
12 August, 2022
2 mins read
MakerDAO is “seriously” considering moving away from USD
12 August, 2022
2 mins read
FTX CEO unhappy as crypto firms fail to aid each other
12 August, 2022
2 mins read
BlackRock launches spot BTC private trust
11 August, 2022
2 mins read
Tornado Cash few accounts unblocked as dYdX affirms it adhered to Treasury’s ban
11 August, 2022
2 mins read
Content svg

News

Company

Policies

Signup for our newsletter to stay in the loop.

Follow Us