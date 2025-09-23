Binance, OKX, Gate maintain lead in centralized crypto exchange volumes

Binance is leading the charge across various centralized exchanges in terms of trading activity metrics, while others like OKX and Gate have been strengthening their positions.

Gate has emerged as one of the strongest rising exchanges, with a notable increase in spot volumes in August, which won the exchange the second global position behind Binance, with its spot trading crossing over $600 billion monthly, according to August reports.

Binance also dominated the futures market in August, recording volumes above $3.25 trillion, while OKX had $1.26 trillion and Gate’s grew to $923B the same month.

As far as trading volume is concerned, Binance has remained the only exchange to consistently capture over one-third of market share. Its position as a leader in the exchange space has persisted in the face of regulatory pressures and extreme market volatility.

Binance leads, but trading volume has declined across the board

Trading volumes were relatively subdued in early 2025 compared to 2024’s frenzy, but there are expectations for a rebound driven by institutional adoption before the year ends.

In Q2, Bitcoin rose from $83,000 to peak at $111,900, ending the quarter near $106,000 while most other assets witnessed limited recovery, with altcoins experiencing sharp liquidity drops.

Fortunately, crypto market capitalization recovered by Q2’s end, marking a 28.2% quarter-on-quarter increase after the powerful correction in Q1. Analysts have attributed this recovery to ETF product inflows and Bitcoin rally.

Federal Reserve rate cut expectations and improving employment data have also supported the sentiment. However, geopolitical tensions and sluggish global progress have affected a more powerful rebound, while ongoing macro uncertainty and slow regulatory progress continue to weigh on activity.

Cautious investor sentiment played a big role in the declining trading volumes across exchanges, and that caution did not vanish in Q2, which is also why market volume performance declined.

In the first quarter, spot trade volume was $51 billion per day, but it fell to $40 billion in the second quarter. Spot trading totaled $3.63 trillion, a 21.7% decrease from $4.6 trillion in Q1, while derivatives trading stats fell 3.6% from the previous quarter to $20.2 trillion. The average daily trade of derivatives also decreased from $233 billion to $226 billion.

The third quarter is now at its tail end, but it has shown notable recovery in centralized cryptocurrency spot trading volumes relative to the subdued levels observed in Q2, driven by renewed market momentum, Bitcoin’s price recovery above $100,000, and increased retail and institutional interest amid regulatory tailwinds.

There are several days left before Q3 ends, but volumes have already surpassed Q2’s full-quarter total, signaling a roughly 19-25% year-over-year quarterly increase if the current trend persists.

Exchanges are expanding their offerings

In the past two months, leading centralized exchanges have demonstrated a full commitment to evolving into full ecosystems capable of delivering far beyond spot and derivatives trading services.

Platforms have been rolling out on-chain products, layer-2 networks, and integrated wallets to secure long-term relevance. Binance has expanded its tokenization partnerships and, through YZi Labs, has been investing in interesting projects, including the recently viral $Aster token.

Meanwhile, OKX has also advanced its X Layer blockchain and multi-chain wallet.

