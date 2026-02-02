Binance moves Bitcoin into SAFU as reserve strategy takes shape

Crypto exchange Binance has transferred roughly $100 million in Bitcoin to its Secure Asset Fund for Users (SAFU). On-chain data indicates that approximately 1,315 BTC was transferred in one transaction from a Binance-labeled hot wallet to a known SAFU address early Monday.

The transfer appeared internal, with no interaction with external wallets. This suggests a reclassification of the treasury fund rather than a market trade.

The movement puts the SAFU Fund back in the spotlight as participants in the market monitor wallets linked to the exchange. While the transaction does not confirm the purchase of new Bitcoin, it is a sign that Binance has started allocating existing BTC holdings to the user protection reserve.

According to blockchain records, just before the Bitcoin transfer, the wallet labeled as the Binance SAFU Fund changed the authorization at 07:13 UTC. The transaction added two new addresses to the approved recipient whitelist.

Bitcoin allocation signals internal capital reclassification

At 08:06 UTC, the SAFU Fund address received about 1,315 BTC, worth about $100.7 million at the time. The direct transfer implies that Binance is allocating Bitcoin that it already holds, effectively ring-fencing some of its reserves as designated user protection capital.

Importantly, on-chain data does not reveal stablecoin sales associated with this transaction. That detail debunks speculation that Binance will move immediately as a massive buyer of Bitcoin on the spot in its wake. Instead, the exchange seems to concentrate on internal accounting changes before any external market activity.

The company did not mention customer withdrawals or yield generation and placed SAFU strictly as an internal safety buffer. Historically, the SAFU Fund was launched in 2018 after security issues.

Reserve plan sets threshold

Binance confirmed on January 30 that it plans to convert the SAFU Fund into a Bitcoin reserve within 30 days. The exchange stated in the move that it is doing so to swap stablecoin holdings for Bitcoin to provide additional protection for users during volatility periods. The plan sets a floor valuation of $800 million, with Binance pledging to add some Bitcoin if reserves drop below the level.

The exchange noted, “Guided by our belief that BTC serves as the core asset in the crypto ecosystem and represents long-term value, Binance will continue to stand alongside our industry through market cycles and uncertainty, continuously investing resources into the crypto ecosystem.”

Notably, the exchange is pegged to proof of reserves, implying that there are approximately 162.8 billion fully supported user assets among 45 cryptoassets. Besides this, Binance announced operational actions to protect users and risk management. The exchange has settled 38,648 incorrect deposit recoveries totaling $48 million, cumulatively recovering over $1 billion.

Binance also stated that risk controls supported 5.4 million users and prevented around $6.69 billion of scam-related losses. The exchange also reported that cooperation with global law enforcement led to the seizure of $131 million in illicit funds.

