Binance to shift $1B SAFU fund from stablecoins to Bitcoin reserves.

Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, says it plans to convert the SAFU Fund’s $1 billion stablecoin reserves into Bitcoin over the next 30 days.

The decision, communicated in an open letter to the crypto community. The platform highlighted that it sees Bitcoin as a core part of the crypto ecosystem and values its long-term prospects, stating that it is ready to navigate market uncertainty and support the asset’s growth.

Binance said it will monitor the SAFU Fund and Bitcoin in case of value decline

Binance’s Secure Asset Fund for Users (SAFU), created in 2018 to shield users from extreme events, is moving away from stablecoins and into Bitcoin, demonstrating the company’s broader trust in crypto as an asset.

The exchange asserted that in the future, it will monitor the SAFU Fund and, if Bitcoin volatility pushes its value below $800 million, it will replenish it with Bitcoin to bring it back to $1 billion. It stated, “This initiative is part of Binance’s long-term commitment to the industry, and we will continue to advance related work and gradually share more progress with the community.”

Additionally, it asserted that moving forward, it will respond to market challenges while promoting industry growth, guided by principles of transparency, openness, and long-term commitment.

It also noted that crypto platforms globally are under greater pressure to manage risks, govern effectively, and act responsibly. It also listed some of its achievements in risk control, compliance, and ecosystem development last year, including the recovery of 38,648 misdeposited assets totaling US$48 million. The company also helped millions—5.4 million users—detect risks and prevent nearly $6.69 billion in fraud-related losses.

Moreover, it collaborated with global authorities to fight illicit activity involving approximately $131 million. Furthermore, as of late 2025, the platform had verified around $162.8 billion in user assets through its Proof of Reserves, covering 45 asset classes.

Ripple CEO believes Binance could return to the US market

Recently, Ripple’s CEO suggested that Binance would return to the U.S. market soon. Binance left the U.S. market in 2023 following a settlement in which former CEO Changpeng Zhao pleaded guilty to criminal charges tied to lapses in anti–money laundering controls, as part of a $4.3 billion deal with the DOJ.

Nonetheless, Zhao’s pardon by President Donald Trump last October has since sparked speculation that the company might be planning a comeback to the U.S. market. Speaking to reporters, Binance co-CEO Richard Teng also said the exchange is adopting a cautious “wait-and-see” strategy on reentering the U.S., calling it a key marketplace.

Not long after, Garlinghouse said that he expects Binance to return, emphasizing that the U.S. is a large market and that Binance was once an important player there. He said, “I think they’ll come back because they’re a capitalistic, innovative company that wants to solve … larger markets and continue to grow.”

He further argued that a Binance comeback would intensify competition and help draw more users into the space. He noted, “I think it will actually have the positive impact of bringing more people into the market, in part because it’ll reduce pricing. Today their [Binance] pricing is lower on a global basis than what we see here in the U.S.”

Want your project in front of crypto’s top minds? Feature it in our next industry report, where data meets impact.