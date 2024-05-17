Loading...

Binance’s Gambaryan Denied Bail in Nigeria’s Money Laundering Trial

2 mins read
Binance's Gambaryan Denied Bail in Nigeria's Money Laundering Trial

Contents
1. Gambaryan Denied Freedom
2. Crypto Faces More Controversies
3. Nigeria Tried to Bribe Binance
Share link:

In this post:

  • Tigran Gambaryan has been denied bail in Nigeria on charges of money laundering.
  • Judge Emeka Nwite refused bail due to high flight risk, citing Gambaryan’s attempt to obtain a new passport under dubious circumstances.
  • Alongside Gambaryan, Binance Holdings and another executive, Nadeem Anjarwalla, face charges by the EFCC for money laundering and financing terrorism.

Tigran Gambaryan, a top executive at Binance, remains in custody in Nigeria, denied bail in a complex case involving money laundering allegations.

Since February, Gambaryan has been a central figure in a legal debacle that reflects broader tensions surrounding cryptocurrency regulations.

Gambaryan Denied Freedom

Reportedly, Judge Emeka Nwite ruled against Gambaryan’s bail request, citing high flight risk concerns. The decision followed claims by the prosecution that Gambaryan tried to replace his “stolen” passport under shady conditions.

The court fears, like his colleague Nadeem Anjarwalla who escaped custody in March, Gambaryan might also flee.

Related: BINANCE AIDS TAIWAN IN BUSTING $6.2M CRYPTOCURRENCY LAUNDERING OPERATION

Ekele Iheanacho, leading the prosecution, stressed that Gambaryan lacks community ties in Nigeria, bolstering the flight risk argument.

Gambaryan, along with Binance Holdings and Anjarwalla, face serious charges from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), including funding terrorism and laundering money.

Crypto Faces More Controversies

Binance’s troubles in Nigeria began with a government crackdown on cryptocurrency to control currency speculation. Following their February arrest, Nigerian authorities demanded Binance allow access to data of Nigerian users.

Amidst these tensions, Gambaryan sued the Nigerian government, claiming his rights were infringed by his detention and passport seizure.

Binance, reacting to the legal pressures, ceased all Nigerian naira transactions and delisted naira trading pairs, marking a significant retreat from the Nigerian market.

“When government officials are perceived as corrupt or willing to engage in unethical behavior, it can deter foreign investment, undermine the rule of law, and hinder efforts to combat poverty and inequality.”

SBM

This decision came as SBM Intelligence, a risk consultancy, warned that ongoing scandals involving Binance could harm Nigeria’s attractiveness to foreign investors.

Nigeria Tried to Bribe Binance

Adding to the drama, allegations surfaced in May suggesting attempts to bribe Binance executives, including Gambaryan, with cryptocurrency, just before their arrest.

Also Read: HOW THE BINANCE BEEF COULD RUIN NIGERIA’S ECONOMY

SBM Intelligence highlighted these allegations, emphasizing the need for thorough investigations to preserve the rule of law and investor confidence.

Gambaryan’s situation is part of a Binance’s global operations. In the U.S., a separate case saw Binance’s former CEO sentenced over similar charges.

These incidents collectively spotlight potential systemic issues within Binance, posing challenges to its reputation worldwide.

DisclaimerThe information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decision.

Share link:

Most read

Show all
Loading Most Read articles...

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

Related News

Show all
executives
#News
3 mins read

Binance Aids Taiwan in Busting $6.2M Cryptocurrency Laundering Operation

How the Binance beef could ruin Nigeria's economy
#Binance News
3 mins read

How the Binance beef could ruin Nigeria’s economy

FRA
#Binance News
2 mins read

DOJ Chooses FRA for 3-Year Binance Compliance Monitoring

Binance accused of ignoring insider market manipulation
#Binance News
3 mins read

Binance accused of ignoring insider market manipulation

Cryptopolitan daily

Discover our daily newsletter, empowering investors with market insights.

subscribe

Your gateaway into the world of Web3

top section
Learn
AI
Gaming
Company
Our products
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube

Copyright 2024 Cryptopolitan

Cryptopolitan
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube
Subscribe to CryptoPolitan