The incorporation of the Binance crypto widget is the beginning of a digital currency love affair. The world’s most crypto–friendly browser, Brave, on April 30, incorporated a digital currency trading widget that taps to giant cryptocurrency exchange platform, Binance.

According to Brave, the incorporation of the trading widget is the first of its type between an exchange firm and a browser. The Binance crypto widget allows Brave users to purchase, convert and deposit digital currencies to Binance, on top of allowing them to view how much they have deposited on the platform.

In addition, the Binance crypto widget is quite different as it is in–built in the Brave browser, as opposed to loading from the Binance website or other servers. As per Brave’s head of communications, Catherine Corre, the widget protects the user’s solitude, since the Binance servers will only link with the Binance crypto widget if the user logs in through the browser.

Binance crypto widget latest Brave crypto – partnership

The widget integration is Brave browser’s latest crypto–related partnership. The crypto friendly browser has its own digital currency, dubbed the Basic Attention Token. Each of Brave’s 13 million users worldwide is accredited to receive the Basic Attention Token, a digital currency that among other things, rewards users for watching ads.

Binance, one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms, has been a strong advocate of Brave browser since its incorporation back on March 24. According to the CEO of the exchange firm, Changpeng ‘ÇZ’ Zhao on April 10 through Twitter, the Brave browser shields its users‘ solitude.

According to Corre, Brave does not plan to stay exclusive to the giant crypto exchange platform. She added that the browser intends to offer more widgets and details will be shared soon.

Binance and Brave alliance first announced on March

The incorporation between Brave browser and the giant exchange firm was announced on March 24. Since then, it was today that a sneak peek of the Binance crypto widget featured in the browser’s nightly and Beta versions for trial purposes.

The partnership between the two popular firms in the cryptocurrency industry, will allow the over 13 million Brave browser users across the world to faultlessly trade and manage cryptocurrency, all without having to leave the browser.