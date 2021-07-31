TL;DR Breakdown

Malaysia gives Binance 14 days ultimatum to fold up

According to regulators Binance operates illegally in Malaysia

Other regulatos crackdown on Binance

Malaysian authorities have issued a 14 days ultimatum to Binance crypto exchange to totally remove itself from the country.

This is in the wake of multiple crackdowns the exchange firm faces as Malaysia becomes the latest country to crackdown on Binance crypto exchange.

Authorities have accused Binance of operating illegally in Malaysia prompting the ban.

The Malaysian Security Commission in its announcement on Friday noted that it served a public reprimand against Binance crypto exchange as it told the firm and other entities affiliated to it to stop operation in the country.

SC also stated that it had warned Binance to stop operating since 2020 as the firm was not permitted to operate in Malaysia.

Binance crypto exchange was not the only crypto firm blocked from operating back in 2020. An Investor alert list published by the regulators then had several digital exchanges listed that were not cleared to operate by the Malaysian regulators.

It has gotten to the point where Binance has 14 business days from Tuesday to comply with the order. The number one exchange must disable it’s website, mobile app, and stop other business activity it is involved in within Malaysia.

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao was mentioned in the notice as he was directed to ensure full compliance with the order. Authorities told citizens also to desist trading with the illegal exchange firm.

Binance crypto exchange and its many regulatory debacles

The exchange firm has continued to make headlines over the past months for the wrong reason.

It now appears to be a coordinated attack on the number one exchange firm by regulators around the world. From warnings to investigations and now outright bans, the firm appears to be in the bad books of regulators globally.

Previously, regulators in Italy, UK, Germany, Poland, Thailand, Hong Kong have all had issues to crackdown on the exchange for one issue or another.

CEO Zhao who has played down the multiple crackdowns has said that the exchange is ready to cooperate with several regulators globally to end its myriad of crackdowns.