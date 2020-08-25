The Binance Coin price line moved above the $22.6 level on the 24th of August. The BNB price line varied between the $21.6 and $23.0 levels over the day’s trade.

1-Day Binance Coin price analysis

Binance Coin price chart by Trading View

The BNB price line turned bullish and moved up on its charts on the 24th of August. By noon, the cryptocurrency had approached a day’s high of $22.97. At the time of closure, the cryptocurrency was observed trading at $22.58 US Dollars.

Binance Coin technical indicators

Binance Coin price chart by Trading View

The 20-Day Exponential Moving Average (20EMA) and the 50-Day Moving Average (50MA) moved past the $22.8 level in the afternoon on the 24th of August, when the cryptocurrency had turned bullish. At the day’s highest, the 20EMA was observed at $22.89 while the 50MA was seen at $22.87. The EMA closed the day with a value of $22.58, whereas the MA closed at $22.52.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) was observed at a day’s high of 85.73 at 03:10 GMT. This means that Binance Coin was overbought at the time. The RSI indicator fell to a day’s low of 17.54 in the evening when the cryptocurrency appeared oversold. At the time of closure, the technical indicator was observed at 52.71.

Disclaimer: The information provided is not trading advice but an informative analysis of the price movement. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability towards any investments based on the information provided on this page.