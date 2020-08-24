The Binance Coin price line traded below the $21.9 on the 23rd of August. The cryptocurrency rose past the $22.4 mark on the 24th of August.

1-Day Binance Coin price analysis

Binance Coin price chart by Trading View

At the beginning of the 23rd of August, the cryptocurrency traded at $22.19. At the day’s lowest, Binance Coin’s price had fallen to a day’s low of $21.56. At the time of writing, BNB was observed trading at $22.47 US Dollars.

Binance Coin technical indicators

Binance Coin price chart by Trading View

The BNB price line rested between the $21.5 and the $22.1 levels. The 20-Day Exponential Moving Average (20EMA) closed at the $21.83 mark, while the 50-Day Moving Average (50MA) was observed at the $21.84 level at the time of closure. At the time of writing, the 20EMA was seen at $22.45 and the 50MA was observed at $22.45.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) fell to a day’s low of 16.49 at 08:51 GMT. This means that the cryptocurrency was oversold at the time. Near 06:00 GMT, the RSI indicator was observed at 73.73. This means that the cryptocurrency was slightly overbought. At the time of writing, the technical indicator was observed at 57.21.

Disclaimer: The information provided is not trading advice but an informative analysis of the price movement. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability towards any investments based on the information provided on this page.