The Binance Coin price chart resembles that of Bitcoin BTC. The cryptocurrency appears to struggle in the $16 range while Bitcoin continues to lead the altcoin market. The king of cryptocurrency Bitcoin BTC saw a brief move towards the $9040 mark while the altcoins followed.

1-Day Binance Coin price analysis (25th June)

Binance Coin Price Chart by Trading View

On the 25th of June, BNB price stood near the $16 mark at the beginning of the day. Following the crypto king’s movement, the altcoin fell below the $15.50 mark, after which it slowly retraced towards the $16.00 level. After 09:00 GMT, the cryptocurrency traded within a day’s range of $15.80 to $16.05.

For the day’s lowest, Binance Coin reached the $15.50 US Dollars, whereas, at the time of writing, Binance Coin traded at $15.95 US Dollars.

Binance Coin technical indicators

Binance Coin Price Chart by Trading View

On the charts, the technical indicators depict a fall towards the $15.06 mark near 03:00 GMT. The 20-Day Exponential Moving Average (20EMA) closed at $15.957, whereas the 50-Day Moving Average (50MA) was observed at $15.955 at the time of writing.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) rose to a high of 83.911 at 08:00 GMT. This shows that Binance Coin was overbought at the time the cryptocurrency turned bullish. For the day’s low, the technical indicator fell to 13.75, which shows that BNB was highlight oversold at 03:12 GMT. The RSI indicator was observed at 43.56 at the time of writing.

Disclaimer: The information provided is not trading advice but an informative analysis of the price movement. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability towards any investments based on the information provided on this page.