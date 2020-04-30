The Binance Coin price moved up on the day’s chart for the 29th of April following the Bitcoin price movement.

The cryptocurrency gained a total of over $1 USD. The coin traded between the $16.20 and $17.80 levels for the day, while it marked a total increase of over 8 percent.

Binance Coin price movement

Binance Coin price chart by TradingView

Binance Coin price stood near the $16.40 level at the beginning of the day, while the Binance Coin price line exhibited a continuous upward movement on the price chart to the $18 mark it fell back down to a new low. The cryptocurrency moved across the $17.40 level after 18:00 GMT, after while it closed at a price of 17.3637827 US Dollars.

Right after the trajectory approached the price chart for the 30th of April, the cryptocurrency’s price saw further incline towards the $17.80 mark. At the time of writing, BNB was priced at $17.7954924 US Dollars.

Binance Coin price technical indicators

Binance coin price chart by Trading View

The 20-Day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) and the 50-Day Moving Average (MA) show a continuous uptrend on the cryptocurrency’s featured chart for the 29th of April, this is because of the constant bullish momentum observed by the trading pair for the day. The 20EMA closed at $17.7723376, while the 50MA closed at the bottom, at $17.7279388.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) fell to a low of 20.24 near 18:00 GMT, which means that the cryptocurrency was oversold at that time.

The RSI’s movement stayed above the level 50.00 for most of the day, while it even crossed the level 80.00 at three different instances on the 29th of April. This depicts a bullish convergence of the RSI. At the time of writing, the RSI stood at 45.53.

Featured Image by Binance

