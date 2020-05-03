Binance Coin price continues to hold the support while keeping its trade above the $17.30 level on the 2nd of May. Samersiam is a TradingView analyst who is of the opinion that the next price target for BNBUSD is $20.

1-Day Binance Coin price movement (2nd May)

Binance Coin Price Chart by TradingView

After starting the day’s trade with a value near the $17.40 mark, the cryptocurrency experienced a ruffled price trend above the support level for most of the day’s trade. The BNBUSD pair saw a day’s low of $17.3020240 US Dollars. After 21:00 GMT, the coin retraced towards the $17.550 mark, where it closed the day’s trade.

Just as the cryptocurrency approached the price chart for the next day, it saw a bullish momentum and rose to a high across the $17.75 level. At the time of writing, BNBUSD stood at $17.6927024.

Binance Coin: uptrend towards $20?

The crypto analyst believes that BNBUSD looks like a good play, and the cryptocurrency may move across the $20 mark very soon.

Binance Coin Featured Price Chart by TradingView

On the detailed chart above, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) shows normal trading conditions for the coin. Currently, the idea seems to be in play as the cryptocurrency appears bullish on the featured chart. At the time of writing, the cryptocurrency traded above the $17.70 level with an inclined price line.

Disclaimer: The information provided is not trading advice but an informative analysis of the price movement. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability towards any investments based on the information provided on this page.