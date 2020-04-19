The Binance Coin price experienced bulls on the 18th of April and the cryptocurrency’s price line saw a continuous incline on the day’s chart. The cryptocurrency crossed the $16.80 mark towards the end of the day, while it traded between the range $15.60 and $16.80 levels.

1-Day Binance Coin Price Analysis (18th April)

Binance Coin Price Chart by TradingView

The cryptocurrency turned bullish after it entered the day with a value above the $15.60 mark on the price chart. The coin gradually moved towards the $16.40 mark after midday on the 18th of April. The BNBUSD pair’s price line traversed across the trading level and towards the $16.60 level, after which it jumped across the $16.80 mark to reach a day’s high of $16.8140723. The BNBUSD pair closed at a trading value of $16.6398513.

Binance Coin: technical indicators

Binance Coin Price Chart by TradingView

The 20-Day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) closed below the 50-Day Moving Average (MA), at $16.6169468. While the 50MA closed at $16.6356030.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) was observed to be very volatile but it remained between the levels 30.00 and 70.00 through most of the 18th of April. The RSI closed at 56.23.

