The BNBUSD pair headed across the $15.60 level on the price chart for the 16th of April. The coin traded between the $15.40 and $15.60 marks for most of the day.
1-Day Binance Coin Price Analysis (16th April)
Binance Coin Price Chart by TradingView
The cryptocurrency was falling due to a bearish momentum as it entered the 16th of April. The coin had fallen below the $14.20 level, where it saw a day’s low of $14.1367097 US Dollars. After a few ruffled price movements, the BNB pair rose across the $15.40 level after 06:00 GMT. The coin made its way across the $15.60 mark to reach a day’s high of $15.7373475 US Dollars. The cryptocurrency traded between the $15.40 and $15.60 levels until the day came to an end, where the coin traded at a value of $15.5546838 US Dollars.
Binance Coin: technical indicators
Binance Coin Price Chart by TradingView
The 20-Day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) closed at $15.5339136, while the 50-Day Moving Average (MA) closed below the 20EMA, at $15.5214695.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) turned bullish before closing on the 16th of April. The RSI showed that the coin was overbought many times after 03:00 GMT where the indicator’s values crossed the 70.00 mark. The RSI closed at 59.33.
Featured Image by Csaba Nagy.
Disclaimer: The information provided is not trading advice but an informative analysis of the price movement. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability towards any investments based on the information provided on this page.
