The Binance Coin price line rose across the $12.80 level after it experienced a bearish momentum that led the price line towards the $12.00 mark. The cryptocurrency traded between the $12.00 and $12.90 marks on the first day of April 2020.

1-Day Binance Coin Price Analysis (1st April)

Binance Coin Price Chart by TradingView

The cryptocurrency stood right below the $12.60 level at the start of the 1st of April, right after which the coin fell below the $12.30 mark and regained some height towards the $12.50 line by 03:00 GMT. The BNBUSD pair gradually saw a decline towards the $12.00 level near 20:00 GMT. The coin saw a day’s low of $11.9877123 US Dollars, and then it saw a bullish momentum that took the price line across the $12.80 mark, where the coin closed at a value of $12.8823006 US Dollars.

Binance Coin: technical indicators

Binance Coin Featured Price Chart by TradingView

The 20-Day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) was closed at the $12.7649641 mark, while the 50-Day Moving Average (MA) was closed at $12.7100466.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) fell to the 13.63 mark at the start of the day, which shows that the coin was oversold at that time. At the time of closure, the RSI looks bullish while it varies near the 70.00 mark. The RSI closed at 71.89 on the 1st of April.

Featured Image by David Schwarzenberg.

Disclaimer: The information provided is not trading advice but an informative analysis of the price movement. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability towards any investments based on the information provided on this page.