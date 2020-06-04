The Binance Coin price line climbs up the charts for the 3rd of June. The cryptocurrency made its way past the $17.60 level as the coin traded within a day’s range of $17.0564441 — $17.6695610.

1-Day Binance Coin price analysis (3rd June)

Binance Coin Price Chart by Trading View

While BNB stood near the $17.20 mark at the start of the 3rd of June, the cryptocurrency rose across the $17.50 mark after seeing a short pullback. The BNBUSD pair saw a day’s low of $17.0564441 during the first quarter of the day, after which the Relative Strength Index (RSI) rose across 70.00 on the scale. At the time, the trading pair was price above $17.50 US Dollars.

As the day proceeded, the price trajectory approached the $17.60 level and concluded the trade. At the time of writing, Binance Coin was priced at $17.5345339 US Dollars.

Binance Coin price technical indicators

The two moving average technical indicators climbed up the charts for the 3rd of June. This shows that the BNBUSD pair eventually rose to a price across the $17.50 level by the end of the 24hour trade. The 20-Day Exponential Moving Average (20EMA) can be observed closing at $17.5624769, while the 50-Day Moving Average (50MA) closed at $17.5738593.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) was seen close to 50.00 at the beginning of the day and until the price rose across the $17.00 mark by noon on the 3rd of June.

During the rise, the RSI reached a high of 85.24, which means that the cryptocurrency was overbought at the time. In the afternoon, the RSI suddenly fell to a low of 23.72. At the time of writing, the RSI was observed at 33.82.

Disclaimer: The information provided is not trading advice but an informative analysis of the price movement. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability towards any investments based on the information provided on this page.