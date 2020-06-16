The Binance Coin price line successfully returned above the $16.40 level after falling below the $15.60 mark. BNB price followed Bitcoin’s bearish movement on 15th June as the cryptocurrency king fell below the $9000 mark.

1-Day Binance Coin price analysis (15th June)

Binance Coin Price Chart by Trading View

The cryptocurrency traded near the $16.60 mark when it approached the chart for 15th June. The price fell below the $15.60 level after the first quarter of the day passed.

Binance Coin price on technical indicators

Major League Trader is a TradingView analyst who believes that the BNBUSD pair is showing signs of exhaustion for price continuation.

Binance Coin Price Chart by Trading View

The analyst explained the trading pair looks bearish as of now, while they suggested that the reversals should be played at the edges of the major support and resistance. They further added that if the dots for the Exponential Moving Average go green along with the candle, then the market might look towards the bulls.

The analyst also suggested that there will be risk management involved, and a bad cryptocurrency market does not mean that you stop trading, and neither does it mean that you trade excessively.

Binance Coin in an upward move next?

Marmelle Trend is a TradingView analyst who believed that the BNB price would turn bullish and go upwards.

Binance Coin Price Chart by Trading View

On 15th June, the cryptocurrency fell below the $15.52 level, after which it returned above the $16.40 mark. The idea seems to be in play. According to the idea, the target price for the pair is $17.32 US Dollars.

Disclaimer: The information provided is not trading advice but an informative analysis of the price movement. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability towards any investments based on the information provided on this page.