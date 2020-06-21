The Binance Coin price line fell towards the $15.8 level on the 20th of June. As the day moved towards the end, the BNB price line receded above the $16.05 mark. The cryptocurrency traded within a day’s range of $15.75 to $16.07.

1-Day Binance Coin price analysis (20th June)

Binance Coin Price Chart by Trading View

On the 20th of June, the BNBUSD pair gradually moved towards the $15.80 level after it started the day’s trade near the $16.00 mark. The altcoin market appeared bearish near the afternoon, while BNB followed the same pattern and fell to a day’s low of $15.749 US Dollars.

After 18:00 GMT, the cryptocurrency turned bullish again and the price shot up across the $16 mark before closing the day. This upward move rose the cryptocurrency’s price by about $0.27 US Dollars. At the time of writing, Binance Coin was priced at $16.07 US Dollars.

Binance Coin technical indicator movement

Binance Coin Price Chart by Trading View

The moving average technical indicators showed a decline on the 20th of June. The 20-Day Exponential Moving Average (20EMA) closed at $16.06, while the 50-Day Moving Average (50MA) closed at $16.05.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) was observed moving in between 30 to 70 for most of the day’s trade. At the time of writing, the technical indicator closed at 55.04. This shows that Binance Coin stayed in its usual state and was not oversold nor overbought on the 20th of June.

