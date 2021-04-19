Tl;DR Breakdown

Binance Coin price expected to

BNB faces resistance at the $ mark

The closest support level lies at $

After finally climbing past the $570.00 mark, Binance coin price failed to continue its bull rally, and the price has stagnated ever since and has dropped to $510.00. While the price at press time holds at $510.00, the bearish pressure is very strong, and the price may fall further in the immediate future if the selling continues.

The broader cryptocurrency market enjoys a bullish sentiment across the last 24 hours, with most major cryptocurrencies recording profits across the timeframe. Major Players include DOGE and XRP that record a 43.86 and a 16.01 percent increase, respectively. Meanwhile, Bitcoin and Ethereum record a 5.80 and a 7.99 percent hike, respectively.

Technical indicators for BNB/USDT

Across the technical indicators, the MACD exhibited a bullish reversal today and has remained bullish since, according to the dark green histogram. Although the indicator is still just below $-5.00, both EMAs are moving upwards. The 12-EMA is above the 26-EMA and continues diverging, suggesting an increasing bullish momentum at the time of writing.

The RSI is currently trading in the neutral zone, a little below the 50.00 mark, and the indicator has been trading in the neutral zone since yesterday. At press time against the bullish momentum in the previous hours, the indicator has seen a spike towards the oversold region, suggesting a sharp bearish reversal.

The Bollinger bands are currently wide but show convergence as the price oscillates around the $510.00 mark. The price is currently returning to the mean point, suggesting further convergence. At press time, the indicator suggests a further drop in volatility for the Binance price.

Overall the 4-hour technical analysis issues a buy signal with 12 of the total 26 major technical indicators suggesting their support for a bullish movement. On the other hand, only four indicators issue sell signals suggesting a bearish retracement. Meanwhile, ten indicators sit on the fence, issuing no support for either side of the market.

The 24-hour technical analysis shares this sentiment and also issues a buy signal with 14 of the 26 indicators suggesting a bullish movement against only three indicators suggest a bearish retracement. Meanwhile, nine indicators remain neutral and do not issue any signals at the time of writing.

What to expect from Binance Coin price?

Traders should expect the Binance Coin price to continue its recovery as the price rises towards the $550.00 mark once again. The positive technical indicators and the supportive technical analyses suggest a bullish breakout from the level as the price continues its rise to the $600 mark.

However, the Binance Coin price faces resistance at the $530.00 mark, which prevents the bulls from gaining momentum. However, the selling pressure is relatively low, and the bulls may break above in the next few hours.

On the off chance that the Binance Coin price action is rejected at the level, Binance Coin price finds support at the $500 mark and further below at $480.

