On the 9th of July, the Binance Coin price line gradually made its way towards the $16.65 mark, while it traded at a high above the $17.40 level at the beginning of the day’s trade.

1-Day Binance Coin price analysis (9th July)

Binance Coin Price Chart by Trading View

On the 9th of July, Binance Coin initiated the trade with a price near the $17.20 mark, after which it moved past the $17.40 level and gained a day’s high of $17.46 US Dollars. The cryptocurrency turned bearish right after approached the day’s highest trading value and it fell towards the $16.80 mark, after which it traded between the $16.75 and $17.20 price levels until 15:00 GMT.

In the evening, the cryptocurrency further fell towards the $16.50 mark, while it returned above the $16.80 mark near 21:00 GMT. At the time of writing, Binance Coin was priced at $16.65 US Dollars.

Binance Coin technical indicators

Binance Coin Price Chart by Trading View

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) rose to a day’s high of 82.37 at 05:18 GMT, while for the rest of the day’s trade, the RSI indicator was shown below 70.00 on its scale. Near 15:00 GMT, the RSI fell towards a low of 17.87. At the time of writing, the technical indicator was observed closing at 45.20 on the 1D chart.

The 20-Day Exponential Moving Average (20EMA) and the 50-Day Moving Average (50MA) fell below the $16.60 level as during the 24-hour trade. At the time of writing, the 20EMA was observed at the $16.65 mark, whereas the 50MA was seen at the $16.64 level at the same time.

Disclaimer: The information provided is not trading advice but an informative analysis of the price movement. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability towards any investments based on the information provided on this page.