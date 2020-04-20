On the 19th of April, the BNBUSD pair turned bearish as the Binance Coin price line travelled downwards on the price chart for the day. The cryptocurrency fell towards the $16.00 level after it had risen across the $16.80 level on the 18th of April.
1-Day Binance Coin Price Analysis (19th April)
Binance Coin Price Chart by TradingView
The cryptocurrency began the day at the $16.60 level while falling down due to an ongoing bearish momentum at the time. The Binance Coin gradually fell below the $15.90 level after midday on the 19th of April. The coin saw a day’s low of $15.8796072 US Dollars, after which it saw a ruffled set of price movements between the $15.90 and $16.30 levels until the end of the day. At the time of closure, BNB had a trading value of $16.0217851 US Dollars.
Binance Coin: technical indicators
Binance Coin Featured Price Chart by TradingView
The 20-Day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) closed at the $16.0747247 mark, while the 50-Day Moving Average (MA) closed above the 20EMA, at $16.1586635.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) fell to a low of 12.84 at 06:00 GMT, which means that the coin was oversold at the moment. The RSI closed at 36.64.
Featured Image by Frauke Feind.
