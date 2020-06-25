The Binance Coin price line trended downwards on the 24th of June. The cryptocurrency fell from a high above the $16.60 level to a low near the $15.90 mark. BNB price varied within a day’s range of $15.85 to $16.64.

1-Day Binance Coin price analysis (24th June)

Binance Coin Price Chart by Trading View

At the beginning of the 24th of June, the BNBUSD pair traded near the $16.40 level, while the price trajectory moved towards the $16.60 mark as the day proceeded. After the first quarter of the day, Binance Coin reached a day’s high of $16.64 US Dollars and the cryptocurrency turned highly bearish around 07:30 GMT.

At the time, the price fell towards the $16.20 mark, and it saw a further downtrend towards the $16.10 mark near 10:30 GMT. From noon until the end of the day, the BNB price line showed ruffled movements between the $15.90 and $16.20 levels. The cryptocurrency’s price was observed at the $15.93 mark at the time of the trade’s closure.

Binance Coin; technical indicators

Binance Coin Price Chart by Trading View

The 20-Day Exponential Moving Average (20EMA) closed at $15.955 on the 24th of June, while the 50-Day Moving Average (50MA) was at the $15.952 mark at the time of writing.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) fell to a low of 11.74 near 07:30 GMT. Such a low value for the RSI indicator shows that the cryptocurrency was oversold at the time. At the time of writing, the technical indicator was observed at a value of 43.19.

Disclaimer: The information provided is not trading advice but an informative analysis of the price movement. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability towards any investments based on the information provided on this page.