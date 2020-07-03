On the 2nd of July, the Binance Coin price line fell towards the $15.20 level following the king of cryptocurrency Bitcoin’s great fall. The coin traded within the range of $15.04 to 15.98 in the past 24-hours.

1-Day Binance Coin price analysis (3rd July)

Binance Coin Price Chart by Trading View

At the time of writing, the BNB price was observed at $15.27 US Dollars. While the day’s low was observed at the $15.10 mark albeit as brief as the Bitcoin drop.

Binance Coin fall on technical indicators

Binance Coin price chart by Trading View

The 20-Day Exponential Moving Average (20EMA) and the 50-Day Moving Average (50MA) turned bearish as the BNBUSD pair fell towards the $15.20 level after the 15:00 GMT. The technical indicators traced their trajectories above the $15.60 level until after 15:00 GMT.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) fell to a day’s low of 7.89 at 15:05 GMT. At the time, the BNBUSD pair crashed towards the $15.23 mark on the charts, and the cryptocurrency appeared as oversold.

BNB price and the 2019 fractal

Trading view analysts Gerard Walker highlights the BNB fractal from 2019. While Binance Coin appears to stumble on the price charts, with BNB price going up and down but in no particular direction, the crypto analyst highlighted the BNB fractal from 2019.

The cryptocurrency’s price had gone up in an ascending parallel channel, while it broke below the channel on the 26th of June 2019.

Binance Coin price chart by Trading View

The price has been under an overall downtrend ever since its high above the $39.00 mark. The currently trades above the $15.00 level.

Disclaimer: The information provided is not trading advice but an informative analysis of the price movement. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability towards any investments based on the information provided on this page.