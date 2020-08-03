On the 2nd of August, the Binance Coin price line fell towards the $20 mark following the altcoin market’s fall. The cryptocurrency gradually made its way towards the $21 level as the day proceeded towards its end.

1-Day Binance Coin price analysis

Binance Coin price chart by Trading View

At the beginning of the 24-Hour trade, Binance Coin stood just above the $21.5 mark, after which it made its way towards a day’s high of $22.12 US Dollars. Once the cryptocurrency met its day’s high, the coin fell towards a day’s low of $19.30, after which it showed a few ups and downs in its price until noon.

In the afternoon, the cryptocurrency made its way from the $20 level, towards the $21 mark. At the time of writing, Binance Coin was observed trading at $21.12 US Dollars.

Binance Coin technical indicators

Binance Coin price chart by Trading View

The moving average technical indicators fell towards the $20.50 as soon as the cryptocurrency market turned bearish near 04:40 GMT. The 20-Day Exponential Moving Average (20EMA) fell to a low of $20.09, while it was observed at $21.07 at the time of writing. The 50-Day Moving Average (50MA) stood at $20.17 when it approached its lowest for the 2nd of August, whereas it closed the day with a value of $21.03.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) was observed at a day’s low of 3.42 when the coin fell below the $19.50 level. At the time, Binance Coin was highly oversold. At the time of writing, the RSI was observed at 53.65.

Disclaimer: The information provided is not trading advice but an informative analysis of the price movement. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability towards any investments based on the information provided on this page.