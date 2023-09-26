Binance Academy sees surge in crypto education; emerging markets take the lead

TLDR Binance Academy reports a 62% increase in user engagement from September 2022 to August 2023, with a total of 39 million individuals using the platform since its 2018 launch.

The most popular educational topics on Binance Academy for 2023 include the Metaverse, Bitcoin, Crypto Wallets, and Candlesticks, while interest in NFTs has declined.

Binance Academy has expanded its educational outreach, collaborating with over 180 universities in 2023, more than doubling its partnerships from the previous year and attracting over 15,000 students worldwide.

In a year marked by financial uncertainties and a volatile crypto market, Binance Academy, the educational arm of the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange, Binance, has reported a significant uptick in user engagement. A report by the academy—seen by Cryptopolitan—stated that it witnessed a 62% increase in the number of users seeking crypto education between September 2022 and August 2023.

Trending topics in crypto education

Moreover, the platform identified key trends that are shaping the crypto education landscape. The Metaverse, Bitcoin, Crypto Wallets, and Candlesticks have emerged as the top trending topics on Binance Academy. Beginner-level articles on trading, understanding blockchain technology, and using crypto wallets have gained the most traction. This surge in interest aligns with the global rise in crypto adoption.

However, not all sectors are enjoying the same level of attention. Interest in NFTs, for instance, has seen a decline this year. On the other hand, trading and investment activities continue to be in the spotlight, as evidenced by the heightened interest in crypto candlesticks. Additionally, the focus on crypto wallets and Bitcoin suggests that more people are looking for ways to enter the crypto market and manage their assets effectively.

Global reach and institutional partnerships

Significantly, the thirst for crypto knowledge is not confined to any particular region. Emerging markets like India, Bangladesh, Turkey, Ukraine, and Indonesia have emerged as the top countries where users are actively seeking crypto education. Yi He, co-founder of Binance, attributes this to high inflation rates and limited access to traditional finance in these countries. Consequently, crypto is being viewed as a viable alternative for wealth protection.

Besides individual users, educational organizations are also showing keen interest in crypto education. Binance Academy has expanded its reach by collaborating with over 180 universities worldwide, a substantial increase from 73 in the previous year. These partnerships have attracted more than 15,000 students globally, more than doubling the number of institutional collaborations in 2023.

Yi He emphasizes that crypto education is the cornerstone of this transformation. As the demand for professionals in the crypto and blockchain industry grows, Binance Academy’s role in organizing workshops, educational events, and building courses becomes increasingly crucial.