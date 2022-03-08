TL;DR Breakdown

• Gates believes that Elon Musk does not know what to do with his money.

• Bill Gates has little faith in crypto investments.

Recently Bill Gates gave an alert about crypto investments. Gates opened Pandora’s box, revealing that crypto trading is like a smoke canister fueled by entrepreneurs who are not dependent on their profits.

It is to be remembered that Elon Musk, who is the Tesla CEO, talks a lot about crypto trading. Even based on his opinions, crypto prices increase on different occasions. Musk is also called the father of Dogecoin because of his crypto speculations.

Bill Gates discusses Elon Musk

A Bloomberg journalist recently interviewed Bill Gates, where they talked about Elon Musk, Tesla CEO, and why he is so maniacal about crypto investments.

Gates believes that Elon Musk’s desire for Bitcoin or other crypto is because he has money to spare, and he does not mind losing it with these investments. Gates brand Elon Musk as a compulsive businessman who doesn’t know what to do with his money. The billionaire indicates that people with less investment capital than Musk should be cautious with cryptos.

Musk and his crypto attraction

Bill Gates’s criticisms are based on several tweets from Elon Musk about crypto investments. For the third quarter of 2021, Musk was asked how attracted he is to cryptocurrencies, and with it, he revealed that he has his money invested in Dogecoin as the main crypto, Bitcoin and Ether.

Musk recently told the world that Tesla, the electric vehicle company, would accept payments in DOGE, which is his favorite cryptocurrency.

According to reports, Musk’s wealth makes him one of the richest men in the world. Musk got about $25M by 2021 after Hertz announced plans to buy $100000 of his cars. Musk has about $229 billion in assets, but the figure could be higher after the latest reports about his money with Tesla and SpaceX.

Musk’s speculations have seen Dogecoin rise from being ranked 100th by market capital to one of the top ten favorite cryptocurrencies. But Musk pushed for Bitcoin to reach its latest ATH but later caused it to lose value after denying that Tesla would accept these payments.

So far, Elon Musk has not responded to Bill Gates after his interview, but he is expected to speak on the subject through his Twitter account, where he has been active for some time.