Best Twitter threads of the day – January 11th

We published our 2022 Year in Review on @hashrateindex today👀🥳⛏️



2022 was a watershed year. There's never been as much interest in BTC mining, and there's never been as much money on the table – or as much to lose



Report below, highlights in this 🧵https://t.co/XwhWyF9A2s pic.twitter.com/UoXoPXI4ic