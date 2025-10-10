VanEck’s latest projection has stirred the crypto and macro communities alike: Bitcoin could climb to $644,000 by 2028 if it captures half of gold’s market capitalization. This bold forecast comes as gold itself recently surged to record highs near $4,000 per ounce.

Against this backdrop, investors are increasingly seeking opportunities in early-stage projects with explosive upside potential. One of the most notable ones is DeepSnitch AI, already positioning itself as the best crypto presale on the market.

With tiered pricing, utility-focused features, and growing fundraising momentum, DeepSnitch AI is drawing attention as a high-upside crypto in a bullish macro environment.

VanEck’s $644K Bitcoin forecast and gold’s surge

On October 7th, Matthew Sigel of VanEck published a forecast that placed Bitcoin’s future valuation at $644,000 after the 2028 halving, assuming the asset captures half of gold’s market capitalization. His thesis rested on the growing parallels between the two stores of value. Gold has surged by nearly 48% year-to-date, recently trading near $4,000 per ounce, while Bitcoin has climbed over 30% and briefly crossed $126,000 in recent weeks.

The rally in gold has strengthened its narrative as the ultimate safe-haven asset, and analysts argue that Bitcoin may be following a similar trajectory. Younger, digital-native investors are increasingly positioning BTC as the modern alternative to gold, especially in the face of inflation and fiscal uncertainty. Sentiment has been reinforced by institutional moves as well, with Strategy reporting a $3.9 billion Bitcoin gain in the third quarter, adding weight to bullish long-term targets.

If Sigel’s thesis plays out, the implied upside of more than 400% from current levels is striking. Such bold projections are not only driving renewed confidence in Bitcoin but are also pulling investor interest toward early-stage cryptocurrencies that offer asymmetric potential.

Among these, presales with strong narratives are gaining momentum, with DeepSnitch AI standing out as one of the most closely watched.

Best crypto presale to watch now

DeepSnitch AI

DeepSnitch AI is being built as an AI-powered intelligence suite that converts blockchain noise into actionable trading signals. The project’s central value is speed, bridging the gap between what whales detect first and what retail typically sees after the news becomes public. By compressing this lag, DeepSnitch could hand sharper signals to smaller traders before the opportunity decays.

The platform is designed to filter on-chain data, wallet activity, and contract behavior into timely alerts. This not only helps traders identify opportunities but also provides a critical scam filter, scanning contracts and wallets for risk before a buyer commits capital. In contrast to many AI or infrastructure tokens such as TAO, FET, or RNDR, which emphasize long-term visions, DeepSnitch AI focuses on tools that traders can use immediately.

At presale, DeepSnitch AI is priced at $0.01805, up from its $0.01510 opening, representing a gain of over 19% for the earliest buyers. More than $340,000 has already been raised, and the first stage is approaching a sell-out. This momentum highlights growing conviction among retail investors who see the potential for significant multiples once the token launches on exchanges.

Narratives surrounding the project strengthen its appeal. It delivers a whale versus retail advantage, leveling the playing field for smaller traders. Its bear-proof angle ensures utility even in down markets, since alerts and filters remain valuable when prices fall.

And with its asymmetric upside, DeepSnitch AI sits at a valuation where modest inflows can translate into exponential returns, something that large-cap cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin can no longer provide.

Ethereum

Ethereum was trading around $4,600 on October 7th, supported by steady inflows into staking and investment products. Its ongoing Layer-2 expansion has helped improve network efficiency, while strong developer activity in DeFi continues to reinforce Ethereum’s position as the leading smart contract platform.

Market forecasts point to ETH breaking through $5,000 in the next cycle, with scaling improvements and institutional adoption often cited as key drivers. That makes Ethereum a solid long-term play, but its size naturally limits the kind of exponential growth early-stage investors often look for. This is why some traders are diversifying into presale tokens like DeepSnitch AI, which offer lower entry points and the potential for larger percentage moves once listed.

Solana

Solana was valued at around $226 on October 7th, continuing a steady climb after recent consolidation. The chain has carved out a strong position in DeFi, NFTs, and new consumer applications, with developers consistently choosing its fast and low-cost infrastructure. That ecosystem momentum has helped SOL sustain investor interest throughout the year.

Several analysts believe Solana could challenge the $300 to $350 range if adoption trends remain strong. A breakout of that scale would reinforce its status as one of Ethereum’s closest competitors.

Still, Solana’s rapid growth has already priced in much of its potential, suggesting that while future gains may be meaningful, the upside is likely to be steadier. By contrast, early presales such as DeepSnitch AI sit at valuations where even modest inflows could translate into outsized multiples, with some in the market believing it has the potential to deliver 100x returns once it goes live.

Conclusion

VanEck’s $644,000 Bitcoin forecast and gold’s rally have created one of the strongest macro backdrops for crypto in years. While established players such as Ethereum and Solana continue to provide growth opportunities, their size makes exponential gains less likely.

DeepSnitch AI, still available at a presale price of just $0.01805, offers something different: utility-driven AI tools, scam protection, and the kind of asymmetric upside that could turn early participation into outsized rewards.

For investors looking at the best crypto presale in this cycle, DeepSnitch AI is fast emerging as the standout choice.

Check out the DeepSnitch AI presale here.