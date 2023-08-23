Best AI Tools for Graphic Design in 2023

Description Graphic design is one major area where artificial intelligence is being explored the most. Several AI-powered tools have been developed to improve how designers work, and so far, these tools, which fall under the “generative AI” category, have shown huge potential at handling tasks such as generating ideas, creating mockups, and editing photos. Not just … Read more

Graphic design is one major area where artificial intelligence is being explored the most. Several AI-powered tools have been developed to improve how designers work, and so far, these tools, which fall under the “generative AI” category, have shown huge potential at handling tasks such as generating ideas, creating mockups, and editing photos.

Not just for graphic designers, anyone can now generate images with AI tools in a matter of minutes, with the need to have deep knowledge of graphic design – this is how good these tools have become. From Midjourney to Adobe Firefly, below are some of the best AI tools for graphics design in 2023.

Adobe Firefly

Firefly is an AI-powered image generator developed by Adobe. The platform is currently in beta, but it’s been reported to have a number of options for users to generate or create images of choice.

Some of the options include generative fill, text-to-image generation, text effects, and generative recolour. According to reports, Adobe plans to support several other options, including 3D to image, sketch to image, and text to pattern, which are currently not supported by some other AI tools.

Adobe’s Firefly is only accessible through its official Firefly website and Photoshop’s latest beta version – for beta users.

Midjourney

Midjourney is a text-to-picture AI service that has become popular over the recent month. Some users would argue that Midjourney generates the best quality and captivating images, among other tools available.

Depending on how descriptive a user’s prompt texts are, Midjourney does a good job of rendering images that are realistic. However, it’s worth mentioning that Midjourney is a paid tool and costs a minimum of $10 per month. The service is hosted on Discord, meaning users would need to have a Discord account in order to use Midjourney.

Jasper Art

Jasper is popularly known as an AI writing service. However, it also provides an advanced image-generating tool called “Jasper Art,” which can generate unique images based on your input keywords or phrases.

According to the official website, Jasper Art “turns whatever you can imagine into unique images and photos in seconds.”

The process of generating an image with Jasper Art is quite straightforward. Users only need to write a prompt describing the image they conceive in their mind and select additional details such as the medium, artist, and mood to enhance their creative expression.

Within seconds, Jasper reads the prompt and creates a set of 4 AI-generated images to choose from.

Canva AI

Canva AI is another amazing AI image generator that can turn words and phrases into beautiful images. Before launching the AI tool, Canva was already a popularly used platform for online design and visual communication. It provides both designers and people with general templates to customise designs or create one from scratch.

According to Canva, users can explore different modes for AI-generated images using different style options like Watercolour, Filmic, Neon, Colour Pencil, and Retrowave.

Khroma

Khroma is an AI colour tool that can be used to generate colour palettes, find colour matches, and create colour schemes. Basically, Khroma uses artificial intelligence to learn which colours you like and creates limitless palettes for you. The tool is helpful for designers who want to create visually appealing designs.

Unlike every other tool discussed in the article, Khroma is obviously different in the sense that it is primarily for colour palettes, which is an inexcusable part of graphic design. Users can generate different colour scheme ideas for the project with Khroma by either uploading some images or providing relevant keywords.