Belgium’s KBC Bank launches crypto trading services through Bolero

Belgium’s KBC bank has announced its intention to offer crypto trading services to clients through the Bolero platform. The bank said that the rollout will commence from mid-February under the European MiCAR regulations.

Europe’s digital asset landscape is taking shape as banking institutions join the bandwagon. Belgium’s KBC Bank is among the latest banks in Europe to announce new developments in the crypto ecosystem. The bank published a press release teasing its intentions to roll out crypto trading services from mid-February.

Belgium’s KBC bank to roll out crypto trading services through Bolero

According to the press release, retail investors in Belgium will be able to buy and sell digital assets in a secure, regulated environment through Bolero. The publication stated that crypto trading will be conducted in full compliance with the European MiCAR regulations. The rollout makes KBC the first Belgian bank to meet regulatory standards to offer crypto trading solutions to enterprising investors.

The bank said it has submitted a complete Crypto Asset Service Provider (CASP) notification to the European financial regulators and is on track to begin offering trading activities on Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Erik Luts, Chief Innovation Officer at KBC Group, said that the bank’s decision to offer crypto trading services within a regulated environment aligns with its long-term vision to remain “an innovator in a market where new players are rapidly evolving.”

According to the European Bank, crypto trading and investing have experienced insignificant growth in recent years. The bank noted that 45% of Belgians in their thirties are already active investors in the space. It also highlighted that its strategic move to offer the services on Bolero aims to capture the age group, as 60% of Bolero users are below 40.

KBC emphasized that the Bolero platform will only facilitate crypto trading and will not issue investment advice. Investors who wish to trade crypto assets through the platform will be required to take a knowledge and experience test to determine whether they are conversant with the industry, its underlying technology, and the risks involved.

Céline Pfister, CEO of Bolero, said in the press release that digitally oriented customers have showcased growing interests in the crypto industry and explained that Bolero will offer them complete control over their assets and investment decisions.

The executive also noted that the platform will offer educational materials to new investors with no industry knowledge through the Bolero Academy section on the platform’s applications.

KBC and Bolero have put in place necessary measures to reduce the risks associated with fraudulent activities and money laundering.

The bank announced that the alliance will use a closed-loop system for Bolero investors, allowing customers to trade their crypto assets only on the platform.

Customers will not be able to deposit or withdraw crypto assets from or to other platforms. The bank said that users will be subject to strict KYC and KYT scrutiny, and transactions will only be finalized once the source of funds is confirmed and credible.

More European banks join the crypto bandwagon

Germany’s second-largest DZ Bank also announced it had received MiCA approval from BaFin to offer crypto services through its digital assets platform, meinKrypto. According to a previous report by Cryptopolitan, the bank will first commence issuing Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin, and Cardano and add more crypto assets over time, subject to regulatory approval.

DekaBank, a part of the Sparkassen network, also introduced its digital asset services last year, initially offering limited services exclusively to institutional clients. LBBW also partnered with Bitpanda crypto exchange in 2024 to offer digital asset custody services. LBBW’s crypto service is also limited to corporate and institutional customers.

European banking giants also teamed up last year to develop a Euro-pegged stablecoin. In late December, BNP Paribas joined nine other central banks in a collaborative effort called Qivalis, created to develop an EU-based token for on-chain payments. The group announced it intends to roll out the stablecoin in the second half of 2026.

Get seen where it counts. Advertise in Cryptopolitan Research and reach crypto’s sharpest investors and builders.