Mike Winkelmann (a.k.a Beeple), the popular digital artist that sold his art collection for over $60 million, is auctioning another digital art as a non-fungible token or NFT. The artwork dubbed ‘OCEAN FRONT’ is part of an initiative to create awareness of climate change. Hence, Beeple planned to donate all the proceeds from the NFT to a foundation working to improve planetary resilience.

OCEAN FRONT sells as a CarbonDrop artwork

The OCEAN Front artwork is being auctioned at the NFT marketplace owned by the Winklevoss brothers, Nifty Gateway. There are eight NFT collections listed on the marketplace under the CarbonDrop initiative. Currently, Beeple’s artwork has the highest bid, running to over $1.5 million. The auction will end by tomorrow, and all the funds generated from the NFTs will be donated to the Open Earth Foundation.

Open Earth Foundation is a non-profit organization helping to increase planetary resilience, as well as defining, refining, and building the new human-Earth balanced global economy. Sara Ludy, a nature-inspired artist who’s also auctioning an NFT under the CarbonDrop initiative, commented.

Ecological concerns have been a part of my work for quite a while. It’s an awareness that I try to implement in my own practice, and also when I was teaching experimental 3D virtual reality applications, to be ecologically aware of your computer usage.

NFTs for climate change

NFTs are presenting a big opportunity to fight climate change. These digital art collections are one other way to display and create awareness of the planetary condition while also helping to raise funds to support the movement against the climate crisis. It’s interesting to see that many artists, including Beeple, have joined the fight against climate change through their artworks.