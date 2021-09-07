TL;DR Breakdown:

A BAYC NFT collection being auctioned on Sotheby has attracted a high bid of $19 million, surpassing the initial estimated price.

The Sandbox Game recently bought the most expensive Bored Ape NFT worth over $2 million.

The NFT frenzy has got more people betting big on digital content, especially the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) NFTs. BAYC contents have been going mainstream over the past few days, with single arts selling for hundreds of thousands. However, a BAYC NFT collection recently listed on the Sotheby’s auction house has attracted a $19 million bid, which is higher than the estimated price.

A collection of BAYC NFT attract $19 million

The 101 Bored Ape Yacht NFT collection was listed on the Sotheby’s auction house on September 01 by Yuga Labs. The estimated price for the lot was between $12 to $18 million. However, in just 44 bids, the BAYC NFT collection attracted a bid as high as $19 million.

The auction ends two days from now, precisely 03:01 PM (WAT), and there are chances the collection could do more in price.

The Bored Ape Yacht Club is a collection of 10,000 unique Bored Ape NFTs based on the Ethereum blockchain. The NFTs is unarguably one of the hottest and most expensive contents in the non-fungible token market.

Recently, The Sandbox Game purchased the 3,749th single BAYC NFT art for 740 Ether (ETH), which is equivalent to $2.78 million, with ETH trading at $3,769 at the time of writing. This is reportedly the highest amount a single Bored Ape NFT has ever sold for.

BAYC records $51M in Weekly Volume

Data from NonFungible shows that more than $51 million in BAYC NFT sales were done within the last seven days. The all-time volume for Bored Ape Yacht NFT has also exceeded $483 million. Art Blocks leads the field with an all-time volume of over $760 million.