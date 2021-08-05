TL;DR Breakdown

Lionel Messi floats NFT

Messi’s NFT has four art; Man from future, Worth the weight, and King Piece

The last art of Messi’s NFT is unrevealed

Argentina and Barcelona superstar player Lionel Messi is the latest of all celebrities and superstars to float his own Non-Fungible Token.

The player who is arguably considered to be the best player of this generation partnered ethernity collection to float his NFT line dubbed Messiverse. The tokens are a set of digitized drawings authenticated by Messi himself.

Lionel Messi ‘messiverse’ collection

The soccer star announced the launch of his NFTs on Wednesday with a video on his verified Instagram page.

“Soccer is like art: It’s timeless,” he says, followed by an invitation to his audience to “discover his first collection of NFT’s on Ethernity.

Lionel Messi’s NFT collection has four art of the player himself. One is Man from the future, a futuristic portrayal of Messi turned against a blue background, with glowing eyes and a robotic appearance.

The other is “Worth the Weight,” A golden Messi carrying up a massive soccer ball the way that Atlas carried the heavens.

“The King Piece” is the third A chess-themed drawing featuring Messi framed by a ring of soccer balls. The last piece is an unrevealed piece. All the tokens are designed by “Bossologic,” an Australian artist popular on social media for working with Disney and Marvel.

When soccer icon Pele floated his NFT

Similar to Lionel Messi, Ethernity chain launched Perl’s NFT too.

Pele’s NFT was created by artists Kingsletter and Visual Lab. They worked on it for months featuring the icon’s trading cards released digitally.

The Brazil football legend considered to be the greatest football of all time described his NFT as a good way to be immortalized. He called it an honor and expressed excitement over the launch.

Ethernity has been in the storm of creating NFTs for several icons, including Major League Baseball star Fernando Tatis Jr., boxing legend Muhammad Ali among others.