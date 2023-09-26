BAYC announces collaboration with streetwear brand BAPE

TLDR Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) has announced that it has entered into a partnership with Japanese brand BAPE.

The evolution of NFTs in the fashion industry.

In a remarkable fusion of creativity and culture, the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) has joined forces with the iconic Japanese streetwear brand, A Bathing Ape (BAPE). The announcement of this extraordinary collaboration was made by Yuga Labs, the creators of Bored Apes, following a tantalizing teaser on Twitter that set the crypto and fashion worlds abuzz. This fusion of two distinct yet interconnected worlds is poised to reshape the landscape of streetwear and NFTs. The tantalizing teaser that left fans eagerly awaiting details showed a cartoonish drawing of a t-shirt nestled in a closet, bearing both the unmistakable insignias of BAPE and Bored Ape Yacht Club.

BAYC confirms partnership with BAPE

The anticipation was confirmed by a tweet by Yuga Labs which read that the NFT icon has been a fan of the streetwear brand. BAPE responded by quote-tweeting, signaling the beginning of a collaboration that promises to be a game-changer in both the streetwear and NFT spheres. This groundbreaking collaboration will debut with a physical streetwear collection that will be available in limited quantities during the Bored Ape Yacht Club’s ApeFest Hong Kong event in November. It’s a unique approach, blending the physical and digital realms of fashion and art.

The collaboration between these two influential brands involves reimagining iconic designs from BAPE’s extensive archives. This creative endeavor aims to usher in a return to the golden age of streetwear collecting, where nostalgia and innovation collide. Initially, this exclusive apparel collection will only be accessible at ApeFest Hong Kong and through a token-gated portal designed for Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) NFT owners. Subsequently, additional quantities will become available to holders of BAPE’s own Bapetaverse NFT project.

Finally, in December, the collection will be made accessible to the public through BAPE’s physical stores and online shops. Greg Solano, co-founder of Yuga Labs, expressed excitement about the collaboration, saying, “It may come as no surprise that we’re fans, and we know a lot of members of the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) are too.” He emphasized that the partnership between BAYC and BAPE felt entirely natural, given their shared creative vision. A Bathing Ape, often abbreviated as BAPE, is a renowned streetwear brand founded in 1993 by fashion designer and entrepreneur Tomoaki “Nigo” Nagao.

Over the years, BAPE has forged collaborations with an impressive array of brands and creators. These partnerships span a spectrum that includes Marvel, Nintendo, Pharrell Williams, Kanye West, and many more. BAPE has consistently pushed the boundaries of streetwear fashion, making it a cultural icon. The Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) has emerged as one of the most influential entities in the NFT market. It has generated nearly $3 billion in trading volume for its main collection, according to data from CryptoSlam.

Additionally, spinoff and subsequent collections have contributed approximately $4 billion more to this staggering figure. BAYC’s success is not just in the world of digital art but also in pioneering innovative collaborations that blur the lines between art, fashion, and technology. Yuga Labs, the creative force behind Bored Apes, has previously partnered with established fashion brands like Adidas and Gucci, showcasing the bridge between the digital and physical fashion worlds. This cross-pollination of art and commerce is emblematic of the new era of creativity unleashed by NFTs.

Moreover, Bored Ape NFT holders, including notable figures like Snoop Dogg and Eminem, have leveraged their ownership to create merchandise and derivative projects through intellectual property commercialization rights. This highlights the multifaceted potential of NFTs, not merely as collectibles but as catalysts for innovative ventures. In a landscape where traditional boundaries are constantly being challenged, the collaboration between Bored Ape Yacht Club and A Bathing Ape stands out as a testament to the power of creativity, community, and cultural exchange.

It exemplifies the evolution of art and fashion in the digital age, where NFTs are driving new avenues of expression and collaboration. As anticipation builds for the exclusive streetwear collection’s release in November, the fusion of ape-themed artistry and iconic streetwear promises to captivate audiences worldwide. It’s a reminder that in the realm of NFTs and streetwear, innovation knows no bounds, and the future holds exciting possibilities for those willing to explore the intersection of art, fashion, and technology.