Battlefield 6 finally launches Season 1 with new maps, modes, and weapons

EA Games and Battlefield Studios have introduced Season One of Battlefield 6, marking the first major post-launch update for the Battlefield 6 series. The season will go live next week on October 28, featuring new maps, weapons, and tactical modes that expand the fast-paced combined arms combat the series is famous for.

Based on the recently released trailer, Blackwell Fields, a new map, has been updated and set on an extensive air base in California. The landscape features oil wells, burning fields, and vast open spaces, ideal for massive battles that involve both ground and air vehicles. The map will debut with the season’s first phase, called Rogue Ops.

EA confirms that Season One will release in three phases

The first phase has also featured a new 4v4 tactical mode inspired by classics like Search and Destroy and Counter-Strike. The game allows only one life per round, making it critical for gamers to make decisions carefully. For teams to secure a win, they must either eliminate the enemy or capture a single objective point.

Battlefield 6 Season One has maintained squad revives, adding an extra layer of coordination and teamwork. New kits and vehicles are also part of the latest release. Gamers can expect to wield the SOR-300 Carbine, the Mini Fix sniper rifle, the GGH-22 pistol, and equip new attachments like the Rail Cover and Low-Powered Variable Optic (LPVO). The game has also introduced a new armored personnel vehicle, which will boost defense and attack abilities across large maps.

EA confirmed that Season One will open in three stages, each bringing fresh content towards the end of the year. The second phase, called California Resistance, will be released on November 18, with a new map named Eastwood. The new map features a dense battlefield inspired by Southern California’s upscale neighborhoods and golf courses.

Based on the trailer, Eastwood’s map layout appears different from Blackwell Field’s open expanses. Gamers have a chance to move tanks and air vehicles within the suburban homes featuring golf carts and pools. Gamers can also engage in close-quarters firefights in hotels and country clubs. The second phase will also include the new Sabotage mode, an 8v8 limited-time experience where teams alternate between attacking and defending cargo objectives.

Lastly, the third stage, called the Winter Offensive, will be released on December 9, introducing a winter-themed map. The map features an ice climbing axe melee weapon and a special limited-time event named Ice Lock.

Battlefield 6 has sold over 7 million copies since launch

Battlefield 6 sold over seven million copies within its first week of launch, marking one of the most successful launches in EA’s shooter portfolio. The publisher has maintained strong servers and focused on refining balance and regular patches for the Battlefield 6 series.

Gaming communities have shown higher expectations as Battlefield 6 continues to evolve, blending massive warfare, detailed maps, and new tactical game modes. The publisher hopes to meet such expectations and establish the game as one of the defining multiplayer experiences of the decade.

Cryptopolitan uncovered that copies of the upcoming game release for PS5 had already leaked, based on Reddit posts ahead of its official launch. Based on the posts shared on Reddit, the received copy had a PEGI rating, indicating that an unnamed European retailer sold it. The Reddit user confirmed that the servers were already online ahead of the expected official start on October 10. However, gamers who obtain earlier access usually lack online features until the official release.

The disclosure signaled that EA may have already opened its servers for multiplayer testing and set up for the final pre-launch. The disc copy for the PS5 edition occupies 68GB, and it is also available on Xbox Series X. For Xbox Series S, there is a smaller version occupying only 39GB.

