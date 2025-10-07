Battlefield 6 physical copy leaked 4 days early.

Copies of Electronic Arts’ upcoming first-person shooter Battlefield 6 are being sold ahead of its official October 10 release date, according to a Reddit user who shared a picture of the game’s Phantom Edition for PlayStation 5.

According to posts shared by Reddit user u/grecea_vlad, the copy they received carries a PEGI rating, which means it was sourced from an unnamed European retailer.

Players who obtain a game early are usually unable to access online features until the official release. But the Reddit user reported that “servers seem online.” When asked if they could access multiplayer lobbies, they replied, “I can play online, but there’s very few people on.”

That revelation has led to online chatter that EA may have enabled early multiplayer testing or simply left some servers active during the final pre-launch phase.

Disc installation size and internet connectivity requirements

The player also revealed the installation size of Battlefield 6, noting that it occupies 68 GB on both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, and a smaller 39 GB on Xbox Series S. They further confirmed that the game is fully playable from the disc once installed.

When other Reddit users asked if the game could be played offline, given the packaging’s “persistent internet required” label, the leaker responded:

“I turned the internet off to check and kept getting an error even after turning it back on. Honestly, I think you need the internet at all times … there is no offline mode.”

u/grecea_vlad also told Redditors they had completed the first three missions, describing them as “fun.” For those waiting to enjoy the new Battlefield experience without spoilers, it might be best to steer away from social media until launch, as footage and screenshots could start spreading on public platforms in the coming days.

Could Battlefield 6 tower over Call of Duty 7?

The new IP is the first major Battlefield entry since the troubled launch of Battlefield 2042 in 2021, a title plagued by bugs, performance issues, and hacking problems that tarnished the franchise’s reputation.

Most of the players who had access to the Battlefield 6 beta lauded EA for making changes that could eventually lead to a positive comeback story for the series. Analysts expect the game to sell roughly 5 million copies in its first week to outperform Activision’s Call of Duty franchise for the first time in years.

The Battlefield 6 open beta, held in August, had the largest early access participant numbers in the series’ history, attracting over 521,000 concurrent players on Steam alone.

Players were happy with the improvements made in weapon handling, map design, and vehicle dynamics, and how “grounded” the FPS title was compared to most COD games released by Activision after 2019’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.

Electronic Arts’ $50 billion buyout conversation continues

As reported by Cryptopolitan last week, Battlefield publisher EA was in advanced talks to go private in a deal valued at approximately $50 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.

Investors involved include Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund and Silver Lake, a US-based private equity firm. If finalized, the move would represent the largest leveraged buyout in history, surpassing the $45 billion acquisition of TXU Energy in 2007.

Electronic Arts, headquartered in Redwood City, California, is one of the world’s largest game publishers and is also known for its blockbuster sports franchises, including Madden NFL and EA Sports FC (formerly FIFA).

According to the Gaming Business, EA Sports FC26 has retained the No. 1 spot in combined digital and physical sales in Europe for the second consecutive week. Sales of the football simulation game fell 14% week-on-week, largely due to a staggered release schedule that saw the Ultimate Edition launch a week earlier than the Standard Edition.

