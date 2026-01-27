🔥 Trade with Pros on Discord → 21 Days Free (No Card)JOIN FREE
Base

Base launches breakout ‘InfoFi’ prediction market for crypto Twitter 

Contents

1. How does the Breakout dApp work?
2. Regulatory environment has profited Base and prediction markets
  • Base has launched a prediction market that is totally focused on the attention market crypto KOLs farm on X.
  • The Breakout dApp will allow people to bet on the top 20 KOLs based on their content and its impact on their mindshare.
  • The new app is not yet available to US clients despite recent explosive growth among prediction markets.

Base has just launched a new attention prediction trading market called Breakout. The dApp, built on the Base blockchain, allows users to bet on the relative attention and influence of some Crypto Twitter (CT) accounts linked to KOLs. 

“CT already trades narratives and posts ‘invest at 20 likes.’ Breakout turns that into a clear, measurable weekly game,” one post from the official X page of the project reads.

It also admitted that social attention changes fast, but Breakout focuses on the movement, and all that matters is who is rising in mindshare. 

In another thread from the post, the team hinted at some themes that will be available on the platform. Like “own a person” and “measure weekly attention”. 

Base launches Breakout ‘InfoFi’ prediction market for Crypto Twitter 
Base launches Breakout 'InfoFi' prediction market for Crypto Twitter

How does the Breakout dApp work? 

Every week on the platform, the team will list the top 20 CT accounts ranked by mindshare and ask if the CT account’s mindshare will rise the following week. 

Each round will reportedly resolve against a transparent scoreboard, the week-over-week mindshare change.

“Clear outcomes, a new round every week, bull and bear takes, and new accounts can break out fast,” the team claimed in the thread. 

For now, the platform is only available to non-US residents, and terms and conditions apply to users currently allowed to participate.

The idea has already caught on in some circles, and there are already posts from influencers talking about who people have been betting on. Some names that have come up include Ansem, but this is only based on popularity. 

To sustain that fame, once a KOL breaks into the top 20, they will have to drop more banger posts, viral tales, or even viral articles on X. 

Earlier today, one of the founders behind the Breakout dApp revealed that they had added $30,000+ of initial liquidity. He implied that this was a chance to make some quick cash “if you think someone is going to go viral.” 

Regulatory environment has profited Base and prediction markets 

The US regulatory environment is no longer what it used to be. Under President Donald Trump, it has come to embrace the crypto sector, and Coinbase, the company behind the Base network, is better off for it. 

The passage of the GENIUS Act provided legal clarity for event contracts, allowing platforms like Kalshi to operate in alignment with a legal framework. The regulatory pivot has attracted many, including institutions like Franklin Templeton and BlackRock, both of which have launched tokenized money market funds on Base-compatible chains. 

Many of those institutions are also interested in Base’s ability to tokenize RWAs and integrate them into prediction markets. These tokenized assets can then be used as collateral in prediction contracts. 

Base’s infrastructure also supports the tokenization of stablecoins, one of the famous applications of crypto, which means that as uses for them continue to grow and standardize, Base will remain relevant.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

