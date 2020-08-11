The Band token has set an all-time high record of 300% growth. It made a massive price surge to post a new price of $17 with its 24-hour trading volume reported to be around $167 million.

In recent weeks Band made a series of announcements of partnerships and affiliation, and it is no surprise that the price surge is coming weeks after that. Another angle to the digital asset’s success was the announcement of its listing on Coinbase and Huobi.

Weeks before the listing, the team of developers at Band protocol announced that they have teamed up with one of ICONs largest representative, Ubik capital.

Band token displaces LINK with ATH figure in 7 days

During the announcement, Band said the reason it chose Ubik capital was solely based on the fact that the firm has numerous successes, amongst other things.

It should be noted that the Ubik capitals platform is presently home to a stake of about 14.5 million ICX coupled with about 3800 delegators.

Another primary reason why the token witnessed massive success is the buzz generated by the success of the DeFi sector. Interestingly, the Band token’s all-time high record has displaced the LINK token as the fastest coin to achieve massive growth over the same seven days.

Band token moves rapidly above the USD 12 mark

The synonymous aspect of both tokens is that developers are continually working to build an infrastructure that would make interoperability between smart contracts possible.

Previously, when the LINK token was priced at around $8, the Band token was slowly moving at $3.86. In the space of about seven days, the token is now gradually hoping to move past the $12 mark.

Looking at both tokens all-time high records, the Band token has displaced LINKs $14.45 by about three dollars. With the Band tokens all-time high record.