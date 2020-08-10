World-leading digital currency exchange Huobi Global has announced the addition of Band Protocol (BAND) token on its platform for trading.

Huobi, in a statement, explained that the addition of BAND comes in view of its brilliant performance in the crypto space recently. Users would be able to purchase BAND from Monday, August 10.

Currently, BAND can be bought and used for trading on Huobi global platform. However, the token will initially be supported by few trading pairs, namely, BAND/USDT, BAND/BTC, and BAND/ETH.

Additionally, Band Protocol further disclosed in a statement that Huobi Global is now allowing withdrawals as well as deposits of mainly BAND-mainnet tokens. Also, the opening time for withdrawals and deposits of BAND-ERC20 tokens will be announced by Huobi global later.

Notably, following the addition to Huobi global network, BAND users would be able to enjoy access to all of the exchange infrastructures. This includes purchasing, selling, and trading their tokens in an easier, simpler, and more secure way on Huobi exchange.

Band Protocol price goes up by 21 percent

Following its launch, Band Protocol saw an unimpressive performance, but right now, it has surged by 20 percent with no indication of how far it might get this time.

Initially, after it’s launch, the token had a rather poor start sitting at $0.619. However, instead of rising, its price went down for months, eventually hitting its bottom at $0.22 in January. Although it attempted to pick form around February, it, however, found itself at the bottom.

Band started seeing a recovery around March, and it has continued since then. The coin surged impressively in April, hitting $1.25, and by May, it surged again, hitting a new peak at $1.88 by June 4.

A correction happened seeing BAND skyrocket from $1.13 to $4,8 by July. Since then, BAND has been surging up, more than doubling its price from its last peak. At the moment, the coin sits at $9.67, with $10 being its next big challenge.

Huobi global among exchanges with most valuable assets

Huobi global has recently been ranked amongst exchanges with the most valuable digital assets, with total assets of $5.79 billion, it was ranked second.

Notably, Coinbase exchange and Binance exchange were placed 1st and 2nd respectively, with Coinbase having a total asset valued at $11.1 billion and Binance with total assets worth $3.45 billion.